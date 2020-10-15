Kyrgyzstan's President Resigns Amid Protests

In a statement, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said he was stepping down to maintain peace and unity in the country.

The president of Kyrgyzstan has announced his resignation following a disputed parliamentary election.

Protests erupted in Kyrgyzstan earlier this month after opposition groups alleged the elections were rigged.

Demonstrators took over buildings and the election commission said the results were invalid.

This is the third time in 15 years that protesters have moved to remove the government in Kyrgyzstan.