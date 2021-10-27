Rittenhouse Judge Rules Men Killed Can't Be Called 'Victims'

Judge Bruce Schroeder says defense attorneys can call the men who were shot "arsonists" "rioters," or "looters."

A Wisconsin judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse case has ruled lawyers cannot refer to the two men he is accused of killing as "victims."

Rittenhouse is charged in the shooting deaths of two men who were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August of last year. A third man was wounded.

Related StoryJudge sets final ground rules for Rittenhouse trial evidence

Judge Bruce Schroeder says defense attorneys can call the men who were shot "arsonists" "rioters" or "looters." Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who was 17-years-old at the time, brought an AR-15 across state lines in response to a militia group that said it wanted to protect businesses from protesters.