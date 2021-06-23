newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
KSHB: Missouri Groups Scramble To Help Tenants Who Fear Eviction
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KSHB: Missouri Groups Scramble To Help Tenants Who Fear Eviction
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
One Missouri-based organization that helps with rent and utility assistance says it's seeing a surge of applications.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:35
Andrew Harnik / AP
Pres. Biden Announces 'Zero-Tolerance' Gun Violence Policy
1:02
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. To Review 'Dark History' Of Indigenous Boarding Schools
3:17
Newsy
The Long-Haul COVID Fight: Inside A Comprehensive COVID Center
3:33
AP
Cities Search For Answers In The Midst Of Nationwide Spike In Violence
0:31
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Officials Say Delta Variant Is The Greatest Threat In The U.S.
1:50
KSTU
KSTU: Veteran Lives Out Skydiving Dream On His 90th Birthday
3:15
AP
How #FreeBritney Went From A Small Group Of Fans To A Global Movement
0:27
Nati Harnik / AP
Attorneys General Want U.S. Postal Service Delay Plan Rejected
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona DJ With Down Syndrome Soars To Stardom
0:25
Richard Drew / AP
NYC Holds Mayoral Primary Election Using Ranked Choice Voting System
1:48
Baylor University
KSHB: Missouri Pole Vaulter Secures A Spot At The Olympics
0:46
Michigan Office of the Governor / AP
Michigan Joins Most States In Fully Reopening
1:46
WTMJ
WTMJ: Music Director Helps Students Embrace Their Latino Heritage
1:08
Ahn Young-joon / AP
Sister Of North Korean Leader Dismisses Hopes For Dialogue With U.S.
2:27
WTMJ
WTMJ: Funeral Homes Hustle To Schedule Services Delayed By Pandemic
1:27
KMGH
KMGH: Shooting Leaves Arvada, Colorado, Community Shaken
0:32
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Address Gun Violence, Homicide Rates
0:21
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Court Blocks Effort To Overturn CA Assault Weapons Ban
0:48
Colleen Slevin / AP
Police Officer, 2 Others Killed In Shooting Near Denver
0:44
Colleen Slevin / AP
Officer Killed In Shooting In Arvada, Colorado
1:01
John Bazemore / AP
Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay
1:34
AP
If There's So Much Demand To Fly, Why Is American Canceling Flights?
1:56
Scripps
Study Highlights Sleep's Impact On Overall Health
2:09
AP / Lynne Sladky
Judge: CDC Can't Regulate Cruises In Florida
1:37
AP/ Mark Lennihan
Surge In Violent Crime Dominates NYC Vote
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Tornado Sweeps Through Suburban Chicago
1:49
Scripps
U.S. Rowers Show How They Train For The Tokyo Olympics
0:37
Lane County Sheriff's Department / AP
Suspect In Oregon Killings Caught In Wisconsin
1:56
KIVI
KIVI: Officer's Bulletproof Vest Helps Find Stage 2 Breast Cancer
2:15
KSTU
KSTU: Hard Seltzers Face Legislative Hurdles In Utah
2:12
KGTV
KGTV: When Will We Need COVID Booster Shots?
0:25
Pool Court TV / AP
Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Friday For George Floyd's Murder
2:12
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Clinic To Treat Kids Experiencing Lingering COVID Symptoms
0:37
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Respond To Infrastructure Proposal
0:46
Alicia Jossey / AP
13 Dead In Alabama From Claudette
2:54
Ben Schamisso / Newsy
Inside An Unexpected Vaccination Site: The Barber Shop
1:57
KMGH
KMGH: Make-A-Wish Hustles To Grant Dreams For Sick Kids
2:45
Scripps
More Schools Could Mandate COVID Vaccinations By The Fall
2:14
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Man Mows His Former Teacher's Yard
1:39
AP
National Security Advisor Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal, Putin
2:17
WRTV
WRTV: Why This Indiana Car Dealer Is Struggling To Meet Demand
2:55
Scripps
Local Diner Serves Up Vaccinations In Portland, Maine
3:03
WXYZ
WXYZ: Working Moms Detail Hesitancy In Returning To The Office
2:49
Scripps
Minneapolis Urban Farmers Use Nutrition As A Form Of Healing
1:34
KSTU
KSTU: 92-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma Decades Late
1:41
WTKR
WTKR: Virginia Coffee Shop Donates Profits To The Community
3:06
Scripps
Groups Work To Address Racial Disparities In Swimming
0:44
Gerald Herbert / AP
Central Gulf Coast Residents Drying Out After Tropical Storm Claudette
2:13
Scripps
Some COVID Survivors Have Mixed Emotions About Returning To 'Normal'
2:59
Scripps
Floridians Raise Awareness For Alzheimer's Disease
1:52
WKBW
WKBW: 'The Lawn Kid' Aims To Mow 50 Veterans' Lawns For Free
1:53
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Women Form An Unlikely Friendship
0:26
Paula Bronstein / AP
Entire Portland, Oregon, Police Rapid Response Team Resigns
1:40
Evan Vucci // ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Biden, Officials Sound Alarm On Delta COVID Variant
2:14
AP / Evan Vucci
U.S. Bishops To Draft New Guidelines For Communion
1:31
KNXV
KNXV: Phoenix Fire Department Warns Against Hiking In The Heat
2:10
WTVF
WTVF: Some Nashville Artists Feel Overwhelmed By Musician Shortage
1:40
WPTV
WPTV: Floridians Petition To Keep Weekly $300 Unemployment Benefit
1:46
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Will Lift COVID Restrictions Sooner Than Planned
2:05
KOAA
KOAA: Olympic Javelin Thrower Trains For Tokyo
3:23
Scripps
Texas Mural Sheds Light On The Significance Of Juneteenth
0:28
1 Dead, 12 Injured In Arizona Drive-By Shootings
2:05
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Recognizes Juneteenth Activist
0:40
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Western U.S. Tries To Escape Sweltering Heat
3:03
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Bill Creating Federal Juneteenth Holiday
2:04
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Boy Turns His Hobby Into A Business
1:04
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
1:36
KSHB
KSHB: Discus Thrower Uses The Pandemic To Refine His Skills
1:21
John Bazemore / AP
Stacey Abrams Backs Manchin's Voting Rights Compromise
0:33
Jeff Chiu / AP
U.S. Bishops Vote To Delay Controversial Communion Policy Debate
3:11
Scripps
Seattle Leaders Use Hotels To House People Experiencing Homelessness
0:33
John Antczak / AP
Californians Urged To Conserve Energy Amid Intense Heat Wave
1:43
KNXV
KNXV: Beach Volleyball Player Prepares For Tokyo Games
4:05
Navajo Nation Reflects On Its Battle Against COVID-19
0:27
Amy Hyfield / U.S. Forest Service via AP
Western Heat Wave Impacting More Than 40 Million Americans
1:38
KNXV
KNXV: Child Advocacy Groups Call For Snapchat, TikTok To Be Monitored
1:38
Beaumont Hospital
WXYZ: Health Care Heroes Begin The Recovery Process
2:10
LM Otero / AP
More Than 100 Restaurants Participate In Juneteenth Celebration
0:27
Steve Helber / AP
Report Says U.S. Jobless Claims Rise To 412,000
2:35
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Sheriff's Office Leans On Mental Health Specialists
0:24
Alex Brandon / AP
Supreme Court Sides With Catholic Foster Care Agency
2:42
Center for Puppetry Arts
Educators Embrace Juneteenth As Opportunity To Teach Kids About Race
3:26
Scripps
Transgender Female Athlete Fights For Inclusion
1:04
John Minchillo / AP
President Biden To Sign Juneteenth Bill Thursday
2:36
Ben Schamisso
Trans Bakery Owner Serves Up Desserts For All During Pride Month
0:40
Mark Humphrey / AP
Southern Baptists Vote To Investigate Response To Sexual Abuse
0:36
Eugene Garcia / AP
U.S. Ends Trump-Era Asylum Rules For Violence Victims
1:32
WPTV
WPTV: Why This Florida Doctor Recommends Mineral Sunscreens
0:31
Mark Humphrey / AP
Southern Baptist Convention Elects Ed Litton As New President
0:23
David J. Phillip / AP
Lumber Prices To Drop Following Historic Highs
1:56
KSHB
KSHB: Kansas City Nonprofit Provides A Fresh Start For Pups And People
0:28
John Roark / The Idaho Post-Register / AP
Study: 5 States Had Virus Infections Before First Reported Cases
1:31
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Business Owners Struggle Amid Record Heat
0:35
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
People In TX, CA Urged To Conserve Energy Amid Heat Wave
2:09
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Eyes A Return-To-Work Bonus
2:32
KGTV
KGTV: Business Leaders At The U.S.-Mexico Border Call For Reopening