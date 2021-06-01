WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Krispy Kreme Has Given Out 1.5M Doughnuts To Vaccinated People

By Robin Dich
June 1, 2021
Everyone likes doughnuts, especially the free ones. 

Krispy Kreme says a lot of people are taking advantage of their free doughnuts offer.

In March, Krispy Kreme launched a new promotion: if you can prove you were vaccinated, you can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

So far it has handed out more than 1.5 million doughnuts.

The company said it expects that number to keep growing.

