Krispy Kreme Has Given Out 1.5M Doughnuts To Vaccinated People

In March, Krispy Kreme launched a new promotion: if you can prove you were vaccinated, you can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

Everyone likes doughnuts, especially the free ones.

Krispy Kreme says a lot of people are taking advantage of their free doughnuts offer.

So far it has handed out more than 1.5 million doughnuts.

The company said it expects that number to keep growing.