Kremlin Says Western Sanctions 'Beyond Reason'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in televised remarks Sunday that the sanctions against Putin were going "beyond the edge of reason," adding that they showed that the West is "capable of any stupidities."

Peskov added that Putin's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "hypothetically possible" once negotiators from the two countries prepared a draft agreement to be discussed.

