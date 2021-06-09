WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KOAA: Colorado Woman Fights For Compensation After Vaccine Reaction

June 9, 2021
The Colorado woman had a portion of her small intestine removed and was in a coma for days following a reaction to the J&J vaccine.
