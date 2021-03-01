newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
KNXV: Teen Uses Her COVID Battle To Educate Others
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KNXV: Teen Uses Her COVID Battle To Educate Others
March 1, 2021
March 1, 2021
The Arizona teen is still battling COVID-19 symptoms more than a year after first contracting the virus.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
0:57
Evan Vucci / AP
Dr. Fauci Advises People To Take 'Whatever Vaccine Is Available'
0:49
John Locher / AP
CDC Urges States To Keep Restrictions
1:22
WXMI
WXMI: Michigan Facility Steps Up To Produce Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
0:28
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Becomes Third Approved In U.S.
1:07
AP Images
Taxing Times: What Happens If I Moved While Working Remotely?
1:41
AP
Where Do Children Stand in the Vaccination Line? Fauci Weighs In
1:30
WTVR
WTVR: You've Received The COVID-19 Vaccine. Now What?
2:15
Scripps
Volunteers Help Deliver Vaccines To The Public
2:38
Scripps
Educators Plead For Vaccine Prioritization As States Reopen Schools
1:11
Newsy
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
2:25
Scripps
Program Moves Away From Requirements To Vaccinate The Most Vulnerable
1:44
AP
Coronavirus Cases Level Off, But CDC Says It's Not Time to Relax Yet
3:35
Scripps
Bus Company Reinvents Its Mission During The Pandemic
3:57
Scripps
Mentor Program Aims To Support Black Men In Medical School
1:50
Charles Krupa / File / AP
House Passes $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package
2:43
Teen Line
Volunteers Help Teens Suffering From Loneliness
1:52
WFTS
WFTS: Tips To Prioritize Sleep During The Pandemic
2:26
Scripps
COVID-19 And Winter Weather Cause Nationwide Blood Shortage
2:11
Newsy
Does It Matter Which COVID-19 Vaccine I Get?
0:21
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Feds To Open 2 More Mass Vaccination Sites
1:28
KGTV
KGTV: Study Shows How COVID-19 Attacks Brain Cells
2:25
WEWS
WEWS: COVID-19 Survivor Credits Physical Rehab For Recovery
0:23
Marcio Jose Sanchez / The Associated Press
Labor Department Extends Unemployment Benefit Eligibility
1:07
John Locher / AP
2 Studies Say New Coronavirus Variant Spreading In NYC
2:49
KGTV
KGTV: Scientists Build A Website To Track COVID Variant Spread
0:46
Carlos Osorio / AP
President Biden Marks 50 Million Vaccine Shots Since Taking Office
0:42
Evan Vucci / AP
House Votes Today On $1.9T COVID Relief Package
1:43
WFTS
WFTS: Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Prevents COVID-19 Transmission
2:31
Scripps
This Police Department Offers Rides To Vaccine Appointments
2:44
AP / Ben Margot
President Biden's Push For More Clean Energy Jobs Requires Investment
2:04
AP
Travel Industry Sees Early Signs That A Rebound Is Starting
0:26
NASA
NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Panoramic View Of Mars
0:29
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Launches Tool To Help Americans Find COVID Vaccination Sites
2:57
Johnson & Johnson via AP
What's The Technology Behind The J&J, Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines?
0:56
Evan Vucci / AP
GOP Lawmakers Praise President Biden's Executive Order On Supply Chain
0:32
Oded Balilty / AP
Israel Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine To Be 92% Effective
2:18
Scripps
The Push To Vaccinate Homebound People
1:07
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Administration To Distribute 25M Cloth Masks
0:31
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
CDC Calling On Gyms To Enforce Stricter Rules
1:46
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Grocery Workers Plead For COVID Vaccines
2:51
WRTV
WRTV: 'Vaccine Hunters' Make Sure COVID Doses Don't Go To Waste
2:38
KGTV
The Push To Vaccinate Family Caregivers
1:31
Susan Walsh / AP
GOP Lawmakers Rally Against COVID Relief Package
0:41
Seth Wenig / AP
New Coronavirus Variants Discovered In U.S.
2:55
WXYZ
WXYZ: Patients With Mental Illness Wait On COVID-19 Vaccines
1:33
AP
Judge Mulls Recusal In Flint Water Case Against Ex-Governor
2:15
WFTX
WFTX: 9/11 Survivors Call For Vaccine Access
2:30
Johnson & Johnson / AP
FDA Confirms Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Safe, Effective
2:02
Scripps
Despite Vaccines, COVID-19 Testing Likely To Remain A Part Of Life
2:19
Johnson & Johnson via AP
How Fast Can J&J Vaccine Be Produced?
0:21
Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle / AP
Sea Turtles Released To Gulf Of Mexico
0:56
Mary Altaffer / AP
Vaccine Manufacturers Aim To Ramp Up Distribution
1:47
WTVF
WTVF: When Is It Safe To Hug Our Grandparents?
3:10
AP
South Africa First Country To Use Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
1:53
WCPO
WCPO: Ohio Funeral Workers Ask For COVID Vaccines
0:20
Matt Slocum / AP
Biden Administration Likely To Send Face Masks To Americans
2:02
WTMJ
WTMJ: Wisconsinites Use Billboards To Search For Kidney Donors
0:22
Johnson & Johnson / AP
FDA Endorses Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine
0:55
Patrick Semansky / AP
Fauci Says CDC Will Ease Guidelines For Vaccinated People Soon
1:13
Evan Vucci / AP
House To Vote On $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Friday
0:29
Francis Kokoroko / UNICEF / AP
COVAX Vaccine Shipment Arrives In Ghana
2:08
KNXV
KNXV: What's Behind 'Ghost' Kitchens?
0:18
John Locher / AP
Schools Will Be Allowed To Delay Standardized Testing
0:22
Matt Slocum / AP
$32B In U.S. Flood Damage Forecast By 2051
2:53
Michael Bowen / Prestige Ameritech
Why You Can't Find An N95 Mask Despite Plenty For Sale
0:33
Alex Brandon / AP
Fauci: Political Divide Contributed To Death Toll
1:50
KSHB
KSHB: Reflecting On The Fight Against COVID-19
0:30
Brynn Anderson / AP
CDC Study Says Teachers Contributed To COVID Spread At Georgia School
0:35
Alastair Grant / AP
Novavax Vaccine Trial Gets 30,000 Volunteers
1:36
WXYZ
WXYZ: Vaccine Shortage Frustrates Michiganders
2:02
WEWS
WEWS: Pilot Program Virtually Pairs Doctors With Ambulances
0:35
Steven Senne / AP
House Could Vote This Week On $1.9T COVID Relief Bill
0:56
Steven Senne / AP
Vaccine Deliveries Expected To Catch Up By Midweek
1:04
Evan Vucci / AP
White House Honors 500K Americans Who Died From COVID
2:14
Scripps
Understanding COVID-19's Long-Term Effects
1:51
Videoblocks
Experts Report Growing Case Studies Of Coronavirus-Linked Encephalitis
2:04
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Woman Starts Group To Help Neighbors In Need
1:49
Scripps
Inside The Push To Vaccinate America
0:24
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
U.K. Easing Lockdown Restrictions
0:26
Joel Carrett / AP
Australia Begins COVID Vaccination Efforts
0:29
Mel Evans / AP
FDA Will Review Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
2:36
KGTV
KGTV: Why Heart Medication Could Help Some COVID 'Long Haulers'
0:53
Evan Vucci / AP
Fauci: Masks Into 2022 A Possibility
0:41
Nam Y. Huh / AP
House To Take Up COVID Relief This Week
0:36
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
White House Says Texas Vaccine Distribution Should Catch Up Soon
0:41
LM Otero / AP
Some Texans Are Getting Surprising Electric Bills
1:28
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. Nears 500,000 COVID Deaths
3:00
Tanana Chiefs Conference
Meet The Man Helping To Deliver Vaccines Across Alaska
2:33
Scripps
Inside A Mass Vaccination Center In Utah
1:32
AP
Pressure Mounts To Reopen Schools But Teachers Want Vaccines
1:56
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Restaurant And Bar Owners Sue For Damages
1:22
Stefan Rousseau / PA / AP
U.K. Aims To Offer All Adults A COVID Vaccine By July
1:45
WFTS
WFTS: Scientists Urge CDC To Set Air Guidelines For Workplaces
2:23
Scripps
What Do Soaring Home Prices Signal About Economic Recovery?
1:53
KGTV
KGTV: California Girl Makes Bracelets To Encourage Nurses
3:22
Scripps
Is The Pandemic Causing A Pink Collar Recession?