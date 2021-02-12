newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
KNXV: Inside The Push To Vaccinate On The Navajo Nation
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KNXV: Inside The Push To Vaccinate On The Navajo Nation
February 12, 2021
February 12, 2021
The Navajo Nation suffered high levels of coronavirus cases and deaths in 2020.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:45
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Family Reunites After Being Separated By COVID
0:38
Mary Altaffer / AP
9,000 Recovering Patients Sent To NY Nursing Homes
1:56
KGTV
KGTV: Is The Pandemic Causing A Spike In Childhood Obesity?
0:24
Andy Brownbill / AP
No Fans At Australian Open Under New Lockdown
1:28
WPTV
WPTV: Would A Fine Limit PPE Litter?
0:36
Richard Vogel / AP
Vaccine Shortage Slows California Vaccine Effort
0:50
Evan Vucci / AP
CDC To Release School Reopening Guidelines
2:23
Aaron Fedor
New York Reopens Indoor Dining For Valentine's Day
2:28
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. Secures 600 Million COVID Vaccine Doses
0:24
Damian Dovarganes / AP
5 Mass Vaccination Sites In L.A. Temporarily Close Amid Shortages
2:18
Video Blocks
Attacks On Elderly Asian Americans Spike In Northern California
2:04
Scripps
Inside A Lab That Tests Products Against COVID-19
0:52
Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau / AP
AP-NORC Poll Says A Third Of Americans Won't Get Vaccinated
0:44
Paul Sancya / AP
Three New Mass Vaccination Sites To Open In Texas
0:29
Teresa Crawford / AP
20K Pregnant Women Vaccinated Without Complications
0:28
Martin Meissner / AP
Fearing New Variants, Germany And UK Tighten COVID Restrictions
1:48
WGBA
WGBA: Cancer Patient Says She Feels Forgotten In Vaccine Rollout
3:52
Northwestern Medicine
Meet Chicago’s Only Black Female Transplant Surgeon
2:02
Scripps
Tracking Florida's Wasted Vaccines
0:25
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Retail Pharmacies To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
1:58
WPTV
WPTV: Independently-Owned Pharmacies Offer Help With Vaccine Rollout
0:29
Patrick Semansky / AP
Dr. Fauci: Vaccinations Available For Most By April
3:20
Scripps
Researchers Train Dogs To Sniff Out COVID-19
0:38
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Double-Masking's Effectiveness Against COVID Supported By CDC
1:39
WPTV
Most Nursing Home Staff Opt Out Of Vaccines
2:47
WPTV
WPTV: Why Are Nursing Home Employees Rejecting Vaccines?
0:21
Jerome Delay / AP
South Africa To Give Unapproved COVID Vaccine To Health Care Workers
0:26
CNSA / AP
China's Mars Mission Begins As Spacecraft Enters Orbit
1:55
WXYZ
WXYZ: Detroit Leaders Focus On Expanding Vaccine Access
0:21
Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press / AP
Canada To Require Negative Test For Land Crossings
2:00
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Teachers Line Up For COVID Shots
0:51
Ng Han Guan / AP
U.S. To Compare W.H.O. COVID Data From China With Intelligence Reports
2:22
KGTV: Doctors Say To Skip The Pain Meds Before Your COVID Shot
0:55
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Johnson & Johnson CEO Says COVID Shot Might Need To Be Annual
1:24
WFTX
WFTX: Vaccine Scam Targets People Waiting For Their Second COVID Shot
0:27
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Chicago Sun-Times / AP
Chicago Teachers Vote To Return To Classrooms
0:30
Darron Cummings / AP
FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Antibody Combo Treatment
1:01
LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner / AP
California Surpasses New York For Most COVID Deaths
0:52
Jae C. Hong / AP
WH To Increase Vaccine Supply In Rural Communities
0:44
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Chicago Sun-Times / AP
Democrats Aim To Push Through School Funding Relief
3:18
Scripps
How To Cope With The Current Political Climate
1:12
KNXV
KNXV: Brothers Mail Out Love To Strangers
2:15
Scripps
Teachers Reflect On Changes After Transitioning From Virtual Learning
0:27
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Chicago Sun-Times / AP
Chicago Teachers Vote On Classroom Return Plan
1:36
AP
Vaccine Equity: Will Those Who Need The Vaccine Get It?
2:15
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File
COVID and Compassion: 'Our Brains Aren’t Apathetic, They’re Lazy'
0:51
Paul Sancya / AP
California Works To Reach More Minorities
3:33
KNXV
KNXV: Who Pays The Bills After COVID-19 Treatment?
1:00
Marta Lavandier / AP
Florida Residents Hopeful About New Vaccine Campaign
0:59
Kamran Jebreili / AP
United Arab Emirates Space Probe Enters Mars Atmosphere
0:51
Alex Brandon / AP
Dr. Fauci Stresses The Need To Take Two Vaccine Doses
0:27
Stefani Reynolds / AP
Sec. Buttigieg Isolating After Security Agent Tests Positive
0:43
Jae C. Hong / AP
Over 32M Have Received First Vaccine Dose
1:39
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Woman Connects Seniors With Vaccine Appointments
1:43
KGTV
KGTV: Study Says U.K. COVID Variant Will Soon Become Dominant In U.S.
0:42
Terry Tang / AP
Pres. Biden: Vaccine Rollout 'Beginning To Click'
1:38
KMGH
KMGH: Is Teaching Still Worth The Challenge?
1:49
Ng Han Guan / AP
W.H.O. Studies Origins Of COVID-19 In China
1:32
Seth Wenig / AP
Democrats Propose Child Tax Credits In Relief Plan
0:22
Ted S. Warren / AP
Teachers Can Deduct PPE Expenses On Their Taxes
0:21
Jerome Delay / AP
Ebola Outbreak In Congo
1:31
https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/VirusOutbreakUSSurge/71fadbcdbda241dcaadfbfc5c09f6f7f/photo?Query=u.s.%20coronavirus&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=Anytime&totalCount=8640¤tItemNo=35
Survey: Many Plan To Wear Masks, Socially Distance After The Pandemic
0:26
Noah Berger / AP
Pfizer To Cut Down Manufacturing Time
2:05
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Teachers Push To Be Added To Vaccine Eligibility List
2:54
Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform
South Africa Facing COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges
0:42
Nam Y. Huh / AP
CDC To Announce New In-Person School Requirements
1:40
Palm Beach County
WPTV: Educators Weigh How To Approach Standardized Testing This Year
0:26
Alex Brandon / AP
President Biden Plans To Accept NFL's Offer For Mass Vaccinations
0:37
Mark Humphrey / AP
Super Bowl Celebrations In Tampa Ignore COVID Guidelines
1:18
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Fauci Uses Concern Over New COVID Variants To Promote Vaccinations
0:31
Jerome Delay / AP
South Africa Seeks New Vaccine Strategy After Study
2:12
WPTV
WPTV: Pharmacies May Defer Vaccine For People Who've Had COVID-19
1:37
WPTV
WPTV: Study Suggests Pregnant Moms Can Pass COVID Antibodies To Babies
2:08
Scripps
This Shelter Encourages Struggling Seniors To Get Vaccinated
1:38
KMGH
KMGH: Love Notes Encourage Health Care Workers To Keep Fighting
0:50
AP
Over Dozen Dead In India As Glacier Breaks, Causes Flood
2:26
Scripps
Restaurant Owners Explain Why They're Defying State COVID Restrictions
1:42
WTKR
WTKR: Should Cancer Patients Get Vaccinated?
1:23
KSHB
KSHB: Family Makes And Gives Away 2,000 Free Masks
2:45
Scripps
Tips To Celebrate Valentine's Day Safely This Year
3:04
Scripps
High School Student Supports Her Family Through The Pandemic
1:46
AP
Experts Warn of Super Bowl Sunday Parties As COVID-19 Variants Spread
2:38
WRTV
WRTV: Scientists Work On Breathalyzer To Detect COVID-19
3:36
WTMJ
WTMJ: Study Warns Of COVID's Toll On Mental Health
3:47
Scripps
The Las Vegas Wedding Industry Fights To Survive
3:05
AP
Despite CDC Recommendations, States Debate When To Vaccinate Inmates
1:03
Patrick Semansky / AP
Pres. Biden Says He'll Push For COVID Relief Bill Without GOP Support
0:37
Alex Brandon / AP
President Biden Seeks Passing $1.9T Relief Package Without GOP Support
0:37
Wisconsin Department of Health Services via AP
Wis. Gov. Issues Another Mask Mandate After First One Appealed
0:33
Kristyna Wentz-Graff / AP
FDA To Streamline Process For New Booster Shots
2:45
KGTV
KGTV: What Are The Differences Between The COVID-19 Vaccines?
2:23
WCPO
WCPO: Ohio Mother Pleads For Care Providers To Get Vaccine Priority
0:48
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / AP
Negotiations Over COVID Safety Drag On For Chicago Public Schools
2:33
Scripps
The Importance Of Getting Vaccines To Rural America
3:12
Scripps
Experts Say Misinformation May Be Causing Vaccine Disparities
1:42
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Johnson & Johnson Asks FDA To Authorize Vaccine