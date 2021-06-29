newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
KNXV: Volunteers Help Wildfire Victims Prepare For Flash Floods
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KNXV: Volunteers Help Wildfire Victims Prepare For Flash Floods
June 29, 2021
June 29, 2021
Heavy rains can be dangerous for areas left with burn scars from wildfires.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Congressional Leaders Urge FCC To Perform Equity Audit
1:45
KNXV
KNXV: Christmas Comes In June For Navajo Nation Families
2:13
WEWS
WEWS: Officials Investigate Mysterious Illness Killing Songbirds
1:42
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Skateboarder Gives Back Before Heading To The Olympics
1:27
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Grapples With Vaccine Hesitancy
0:34
Steve Helber / AP
Justice Thomas Says Federal Marijuana Laws May Be Outdated
1:13
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Number Of Migrant Kids In Shelter Drops 40%
0:33
Ted S. Warren / AP
Slight Cooldown After Days Of Historic Heat
1:00
Lynne Sladky / AP
Search Continues For Condo Collapse Survivors In Surfside, Florida
0:25
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Won't Hear Case On Transgender Bathroom Ban
0:19
Rick Bowmer / AP
Fireworks May Be In Short Supply For 4th Of July
0:44
Jose A Iglesias / Miami Herald / AP
At Least 11 Dead, 150 Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse
2:38
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Artist Uses Trash To Create Inspiration
1:36
Scripps
Florida Lawmakers Consider Changes After Condo Collapse
3:23
HBO Max / "Generation"
HBO Max's 'Generation' Reshapes TV's Stories Of Queer Teens
2:17
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Restaurants Seek More Federal Relief
2:58
AP / Lynne Sladky
Surfside Condo Showed Signs Of Structural Damage Before Collapse
2:18
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michiganders Continue Cleanup Efforts After Weekend Flooding
0:32
Tony Dejak / AP
Senators Ask CDC, TSA For Mask Mandate Update
David Santiago / Miami Herald / AP
Rescuers Say Survivors Could Still Be Inside Collapsed Building
2:26
Scripps
What's Next For Renters?
1:36
KGTV
KGTV: Experts Predict Millions Will Travel This Holiday Weekend
1:15
Lisa Baumann / AP
Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Breaks Records
0:48
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Florida Condo Survivors Attend Sunday Service
2:38
Stephanie Sandoval // NEWSY staff
Tenants, Landlords Fear Eviction Crisis As Moratorium Comes To A Close
0:34
Martial Trezzini / Keystone / AP
U.N. Says World Must Confront Legacy Of Racism
2:49
Charles Krupa / AP
It's Still A Great Time To Sell Your House
0:30
U.S. Military
U.S. Targets Iran-Backed Militias In Syria And Iraq
3:19
Scripps
How Infrastructure Funds Could Repair Aging Oil And Gas Wells
0:39
Lynne Sladky / AP
Condo Collapse: Rescuers Hopeful About Finding More Survivors
2:33
AP / Wilfredo Lee
After Collapse, Engineers Warn of Florida Environmental Challenges
2:08
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Couple Changes Wedding Plans After Wildfire Breaks Out
1:45
AP
In Return To Rally Stage, Trump Claims 'Fight Has Just Begun'
2:25
AP
Chauvin Sentencing: Appropriate or Too Light?
3:41
Scripps
Examining The Debate Around Teaching Critical Race Theory
3:05
CNN
Black Americans and Women Fueling Continuing Surge in Gun Sales
1:07
Andres Leighton / AP
Authorities Identify 5 Victims In Hot Air Balloon Crash
1:44
KSHB
KSHB: How The Pandemic Changed Fitness
1:33
Gerald Herbert / AP
Death Toll At Collapsed Condo Near Miami Rises To 9
2:53
Scripps
Nonprofit Brings Together Fishermen And Food Banks In Need
2:02
Scripps
Vaccinations Could Change How The Nation Defines COVID-19 Surges
0:48
Mel Evans / AP
J&J Agrees To Pay New York $230M In Opioid Settlement
1:22
Gerald Herbert / AP
Rescue Crews Recover 5th Body At Condo Site Near Miami
3:08
Scripps
Rural Hospitals Seek Federal Help To Survive The Pandemic
3:02
Scripps
Denver Organizations Aim To Boost Black-Owned Businesses Year-Round
1:15
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Officer Pays Veteran's Water Bill
1:44
AP
States, Businesses Grapple Over Requiring Proof Of Vaccination
2:32
AP
'Major Structural Damage' Reported At Florida Building Before Collapse
2:20
Scripps
Service Workers Push For Paid Leave Benefits
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: RV Companies See Continued Spike In Demand
3:17
Scripps
Denver Group Helps First Responders Manage PTSD Symptoms
2:40
Scripps
Louisiana Officials Work To Boost COVID-19 Vaccination Rates
2:49
Scripps
South Dakotans Push To Make Juneteenth An Official State Holiday
4:02
U.S. Navy
A Declassified Intelligence Report Cannot Explain UFOs. What's Next?
3:03
Court TV
Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For George Floyd's Murder
2:47
Scripps
Florida Church Hosts Mass To Pray For The Community
0:36
Gerald Herbert / AP
Search & Rescue Efforts Continue After Surfside Condo Collapse
2:24
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Wildfire Victims Are Determined To Rebuild
2:17
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue / AP
Search For Survivors In Collapsed Miami High-Rise Continues
1:18
Julio Cortez / AP
Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For George Floyd's Murder
0:18
Christian Monterrosa / AP
George Floyd Statues Vandalized in New York, New Jersey
1:54
Kristin McGinn
WCPO: Ohio Teen Sets His Sights On The Paralympics
2:50
WSFL
WSFL: Father And Son Launch A Mental Health Hotline To Help Floridians
0:33
Julio Cortez / AP
Judge Rejects Chauvin’s Request For New Trial
1:45
KGTV
KGTV: San Diego's Mayor Urges Officials To Reopen The Southern Border
1:28
WPTV
WPTV: Floridians Search For Family And Friends After Building Collapse
2:35
WPTV
WPTV: Collapsed Building Was Undergoing 40-Year Recertification
Gerald Herbert / AP
Death Toll In Florida Collapse Rises To 4; 159 Still Missing
0:42
Elise Amendola / AP
Pence Says Idea of Overturning Election Is Un-American
0:22
Court TV / Ap
Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Today
2:44
Mai Nolasco-Carranza
Inside A U.S. Refuge For Transgender Asylum Seekers
1:32
WPTV
WPTV: Tourists Survive Partial Building Collapse Near Miami
2:38
Stephanie Sandoval / NEWSY staff
Southern Missouri Struggles With Weak Vaccine Rate Amid Delta Surge
1:36
WTVF
WTVF: Mom Helps Son Who Has Autism Launch A Business
2:56
AP
#FreeBritney Is Throwing A Spotlight On Conservatorship Reform
2:51
KNXV
KNXV: Group Helps Arizona Seniors Find Shelter
0:26
Chris Carlson / AP
Eligibility Rule Keeps Transgender Runner Out Of Olympic Trials
2:08
WLEX
WLEX: Kentucky Faces A Critical Blood Shortage
1:06
Alex Brandon / AP
Democrats Launch Select Committee To Investigate Capitol Riot
2:32
KGTV
KGTV: California Business Owners Try New Tactics To Hire
Julio Cortez / AP
New York Appeals Court Suspends Rudy Giuliani From Practicing Law
1:12
Evelyn Hockstein / Pool via AP
Pentagon Leaders Defend Military Efforts On Racism, Extremism
1:43
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Officials Warn Against Fireworks As Wildfires Burn
0:50
Mary Altaffer / AP
Petco CEO Wants More Offices To Allow Pets
1:40
Susan Walsh / AP
President Biden Warns Of 'More Pronounced' Summer Crime
0:44
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Heat Wave Continues To Scorch Western U.S.
3:18
AP
LGBTQ Activists Say Misgendering By Police Complicating Crime Fighting
0:47
Wilfredo Lee / AP
1 Dead In Miami-Area Condo Building Collapse
2:28
Rosalie Castro
Losing Loved Ones In The Pandemic: Dealing With Delayed Grief
0:50
John Minchillo / AP
First Person Sentenced In Capitol Riot, No Jail Time
0:48
Chris Pizzello / AP
Britney Spears Asks Judge To End Conservatorship
1:49
AP
Pres. Biden Targets Gun Dealers, Pushes Jobs In Violence Prevention
0:55
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Reuters: Eviction Ban Expected To Be Extended By 1 Month
0:25
David Zalubowski / AP
White House Unveils Strategy To Curb Violent Crime
0:32
Danna Singer / ACLU / AP
Supreme Court Backs Student Cheerleader In Free Speech Case
0:19
Steve Helber / AP
Connecticut Becomes 18th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana