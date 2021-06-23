newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
KNXV: Experts Urge Arizonans To Get Shots As Delta Variant Spreads
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KNXV: Experts Urge Arizonans To Get Shots As Delta Variant Spreads
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
New Arizona state data shows vaccination rates are at the lowest they've been since vaccines became readily available.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:55
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Reuters: Eviction Ban Expected To Be Extended By 1 Month
0:25
David Zalubowski / AP
White House Unveils Strategy To Curb Violent Crime
0:32
Danna Singer / ACLU / AP
Supreme Court Backs Student Cheerleader In Free Speech Case
0:19
Steve Helber / AP
Connecticut Becomes 18th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana
Ng Han Guan / AP
Antivirus Software Creator John McAfee Found Dead In Spanish Prison
0:22
D.C. Fire and EMS
5 People Injured After D.C. Pedestrian Bridge Collapses
2:11
KMGH
KMGH: Some Companies Don't Want Coloradans To Apply For Remote Work
1:01
Arvada Police Department / AP
Police Chief: Slain Colorado Officer Was Ambushed
1:50
WFTS
WFTS: Survey Shows Many Floridians Aren't Prepared For A Hurricane
1:39
WTVF
WTVF: What's Causing A Fireworks Shortage In The U.S.?
0:35
Evelyn Hockstein / Pool via AP
Defense Secretary Backs Changes To Military Sexual Assault Handling
0:35
Andrew Harnik / AP
Pres. Biden Announces 'Zero-Tolerance' Gun Violence Policy
0:25
Rick Bowmer / AP
Japanese Soccer Player Comes Out As Transgender
1:50
KSHB
KSHB: Missouri Groups Scramble To Help Tenants Who Fear Eviction
1:02
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. To Review 'Dark History' Of Indigenous Boarding Schools
3:17
Newsy
The Long-Haul COVID Fight: Inside A Comprehensive COVID Center
3:33
AP
Cities Search For Answers In The Midst Of Nationwide Spike In Violence
0:31
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Officials Say Delta Variant Is The Greatest Threat In The U.S.
1:50
KSTU
KSTU: Veteran Lives Out Skydiving Dream On His 90th Birthday
2:31
Crime And Violence Are Top Issues For NYC Voters
3:15
AP
How #FreeBritney Went From A Small Group Of Fans To A Global Movement
0:27
Nati Harnik / AP
Attorneys General Want U.S. Postal Service Delay Plan Rejected
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona DJ With Down Syndrome Soars To Stardom
0:25
Richard Drew / AP
NYC Holds Mayoral Primary Election Using Ranked Choice Voting System
1:48
Baylor University
KSHB: Missouri Pole Vaulter Secures A Spot At The Olympics
0:46
Michigan Office of the Governor / AP
Michigan Joins Most States In Fully Reopening
1:46
WTMJ
WTMJ: Music Director Helps Students Embrace Their Latino Heritage
1:08
Ahn Young-joon / AP
Sister Of North Korean Leader Dismisses Hopes For Dialogue With U.S.
2:27
WTMJ
WTMJ: Funeral Homes Hustle To Schedule Services Delayed By Pandemic
1:27
KMGH
KMGH: Shooting Leaves Arvada, Colorado, Community Shaken
0:32
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Address Gun Violence, Homicide Rates
0:21
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Court Blocks Effort To Overturn CA Assault Weapons Ban
0:48
Colleen Slevin / AP
Police Officer, 2 Others Killed In Shooting Near Denver
0:44
Colleen Slevin / AP
Officer Killed In Shooting In Arvada, Colorado
1:01
John Bazemore / AP
Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay
1:34
AP
If There's So Much Demand To Fly, Why Is American Canceling Flights?
1:56
Scripps
Study Highlights Sleep's Impact On Overall Health
2:09
AP / Lynne Sladky
Judge: CDC Can't Regulate Cruises In Florida
1:37
AP/ Mark Lennihan
Surge In Violent Crime Dominates NYC Vote
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Tornado Sweeps Through Suburban Chicago
1:49
Scripps
U.S. Rowers Show How They Train For The Tokyo Olympics
0:37
Lane County Sheriff's Department / AP
Suspect In Oregon Killings Caught In Wisconsin
1:56
KIVI
KIVI: Officer's Bulletproof Vest Helps Find Stage 2 Breast Cancer
2:15
KSTU
KSTU: Hard Seltzers Face Legislative Hurdles In Utah
2:12
KGTV
KGTV: When Will We Need COVID Booster Shots?
0:25
Pool Court TV / AP
Derek Chauvin To Be Sentenced Friday For George Floyd's Murder
2:12
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Clinic To Treat Kids Experiencing Lingering COVID Symptoms
0:37
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Respond To Infrastructure Proposal
0:46
Alicia Jossey / AP
13 Dead In Alabama From Claudette
2:54
Ben Schamisso / Newsy
Inside An Unexpected Vaccination Site: The Barber Shop
1:57
KMGH
KMGH: Make-A-Wish Hustles To Grant Dreams For Sick Kids
2:45
Scripps
More Schools Could Mandate COVID Vaccinations By The Fall
2:14
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Man Mows His Former Teacher's Yard
1:39
AP
National Security Advisor Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal, Putin
2:17
WRTV
WRTV: Why This Indiana Car Dealer Is Struggling To Meet Demand
2:55
Scripps
Local Diner Serves Up Vaccinations In Portland, Maine
3:03
WXYZ
WXYZ: Working Moms Detail Hesitancy In Returning To The Office
2:49
Scripps
Minneapolis Urban Farmers Use Nutrition As A Form Of Healing
1:34
KSTU
KSTU: 92-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma Decades Late
1:41
WTKR
WTKR: Virginia Coffee Shop Donates Profits To The Community
3:06
Scripps
Groups Work To Address Racial Disparities In Swimming
0:44
Gerald Herbert / AP
Central Gulf Coast Residents Drying Out After Tropical Storm Claudette
2:13
Scripps
Some COVID Survivors Have Mixed Emotions About Returning To 'Normal'
2:59
Scripps
Floridians Raise Awareness For Alzheimer's Disease
1:52
WKBW
WKBW: 'The Lawn Kid' Aims To Mow 50 Veterans' Lawns For Free
1:53
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Women Form An Unlikely Friendship
0:26
Paula Bronstein / AP
Entire Portland, Oregon, Police Rapid Response Team Resigns
1:40
Evan Vucci // ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Biden, Officials Sound Alarm On Delta COVID Variant
2:14
AP / Evan Vucci
U.S. Bishops To Draft New Guidelines For Communion
1:31
KNXV
KNXV: Phoenix Fire Department Warns Against Hiking In The Heat
2:10
WTVF
WTVF: Some Nashville Artists Feel Overwhelmed By Musician Shortage
1:40
WPTV
WPTV: Floridians Petition To Keep Weekly $300 Unemployment Benefit
1:46
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Will Lift COVID Restrictions Sooner Than Planned
2:05
KOAA
KOAA: Olympic Javelin Thrower Trains For Tokyo
3:23
Scripps
Texas Mural Sheds Light On The Significance Of Juneteenth
0:28
1 Dead, 12 Injured In Arizona Drive-By Shootings
2:05
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Recognizes Juneteenth Activist
0:40
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Western U.S. Tries To Escape Sweltering Heat
3:03
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Bill Creating Federal Juneteenth Holiday
2:04
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Boy Turns His Hobby Into A Business
1:04
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
1:36
KSHB
KSHB: Discus Thrower Uses The Pandemic To Refine His Skills
1:21
John Bazemore / AP
Stacey Abrams Backs Manchin's Voting Rights Compromise
0:33
Jeff Chiu / AP
U.S. Bishops Vote To Delay Controversial Communion Policy Debate
3:11
Scripps
Seattle Leaders Use Hotels To House People Experiencing Homelessness
0:33
John Antczak / AP
Californians Urged To Conserve Energy Amid Intense Heat Wave
1:43
KNXV
KNXV: Beach Volleyball Player Prepares For Tokyo Games
4:05
Navajo Nation Reflects On Its Battle Against COVID-19
0:27
Amy Hyfield / U.S. Forest Service via AP
Western Heat Wave Impacting More Than 40 Million Americans
1:38
KNXV
KNXV: Child Advocacy Groups Call For Snapchat, TikTok To Be Monitored
1:38
Beaumont Hospital
WXYZ: Health Care Heroes Begin The Recovery Process
2:10
LM Otero / AP
More Than 100 Restaurants Participate In Juneteenth Celebration
0:27
Steve Helber / AP
Report Says U.S. Jobless Claims Rise To 412,000
2:35
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Sheriff's Office Leans On Mental Health Specialists
0:24
Alex Brandon / AP
Supreme Court Sides With Catholic Foster Care Agency
2:42
Center for Puppetry Arts
Educators Embrace Juneteenth As Opportunity To Teach Kids About Race