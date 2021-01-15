newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
KNXV: Arizonans Struggle To Find Nearby Vaccine Appointments
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KNXV: Arizonans Struggle To Find Nearby Vaccine Appointments
January 15, 2021
January 15, 2021
One qualifying vaccine recipient told our sister station he finally made an appointment at a location 45 miles away.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:46
KMGH
KMGH: Doctor's Office Struggles To Keep Up While Staff Are Sick
1:30
WPTV
WPTV: COVID-19 Testing Could Soon Become A Lot Easier
0:59
Matt Slocum / AP
President-Elect Biden Proposes $1.9 Trillion Relief Plan
1:32
Scripps
Florida Teachers Ask To Be Vaccinated Soon
2:01
AP Photo/Matt Slocum
President-Elect Joe Biden Announces COVID Plan
2:21
Scripps
Inside The 'Ghost Kitchen' Phenomenon
1:57
KNXV
KNXV: Researchers Develop 'Smell Test' To Detect COVID Quicker
1:53
AP / Ng Han Guan
WHO Scientists Search For Coronavirus Origins In Wuhan, China
0:25
NASA / AP
NASA Brings Back Wine From Space After Orbiting Earth
0:56
Susan Walsh / AP
President-elect Joe Biden To Unveil Coronavirus Plan
0:25
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Disneyland Hosts Mass Vaccination Site
0:38
Jae C. Hong / AP
CDC Projects Up To 92K More Deaths Over Next Three Weeks
1:56
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
Early Trials: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Prompts Immune Response
1:27
WFTS
WFTS: Tracking How COVID-19 Spreads
2:05
WPTV
WPTV: Dad Recovers After Spending 223 Days Hospitalized Due To COVID
2:03
AP / Rick Bowmer
Vaccine Rollout Struggles Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
1:50
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Nurse Describes The COVID-19 Surge
1:22
Scripps
Florida Lawmakers Work To Fix Issues With State's Unemployment System
2:13
AP Photo/Daniel Cole
COVID Variants Raise New Challenges For Health Care Workers
0:32
Greg Nash / AP
Sen. Marco Rubio Calls For $2K Relief Payments
0:24
Matthias Schrader / AP
International Flights To U.S. Will Require COVID Test
1:36
WTVF
WTVF: Some Seniors Struggle To Sign Up For Vaccine Appointments Online
1:24
Dr. Jodi VanGundy
KSHB: Pregnant Doctor Tells Patients To Look At The Facts On Vaccines
0:28
Greg Nash / The Hill / AP
House Could Impose Fines For Members Who Don't Wear Masks
1:46
AP / Patrick Semansky
HHS Expands Operation Warp Speed, Releases Entire Vaccine Supply
2:38
AP
COVID Disrupts Nursing Pipeline With Graduation, Education Delays
2:17
WTVF
WTVF: Medical Examiner's Office Struggles To Keep Up
0:35
Kale Wilk / The Times / AP
Moderna Says Vaccine Provides Immunity For 1 Year
0:36
Jeff Chiu / AP
Gov. Newsom Commits To Stepping Up Vaccine Rollout
2:12
Photo Illustration by Zach Cusson / Newsy
Rising COVID-19 Cases Among VA Nurses Cause Staffing Challenges
2:19
WPTV
WPTV: Some Law Enforcement Officers Plan To Skip A COVID Vaccine
0:27
Manu Fernandez / AP
WHO Scientist Says Herd Immunity Won't Be Achieved This Year
1:48
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Hospitals Struggle To Care For COVID-19 Patients
0:24
Hoang 'Leon' Nguyen / AP
CDC: 9 Million In U.S. Vaccinated
1:29
WPTV
WPTV: Florida County Fairgrounds Become A Drive-Thru Vaccine Site
0:24
Dan Gleiter / The Patriot-News / AP
Trump Administration Asks States To Speed Up Vaccines
0:21
Susan Walsh / AP
Pres.-elect Biden Receives Second Vaccine Dose
0:30
Mandel Ngan / Pool AFP / AP
2 Lawmakers Test Positive For Coronavirus
3:01
WEWS
WEWS: Navy Veteran Waits For Medication Amid Mail Delivery Delays
2:24
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File
Health Officials Work To Get To One Million Daily Vaccines
4:00
Scripps
The Logistics Behind Delivering COVID Vaccines To Rural America
2:22
Cherokee Nation
Native American Tribes Navigate Hurdles Amid COVID Vaccine Rollout
0:24
John Minchillo / AP
Capitol Physician Warns Of Possible COVID Spread After Riot
0:52
Sarah Blesener / AP
New York City Ramps Up Efforts To Hit One Million Vaccinations
1:34
WPTV
WPTV: Will The Pandemic Make 'Dry January' More Difficult?
1:52
WTMJ
WTMJ: Milwaukee Is Turning The Wisconsin Center Into A Vaccine Clinic
1:48
KGTV
KGTV: Family Participates In Three Different COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
1:52
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Clinic Helps Vaccinate Native Americans
4:07
Andrew Lawler / Newsy
Can Biden Distribute 100 Million Vaccine Doses In His First 100 Days?
2:05
KNXV
KNXV: Sisters Start A Food Pantry For Neighbors In Need
1:34
WTVR
WTVR: Can Weight Loss Keep Breast Cancer From Returning?
0:50
Frank Augstein / AP
England Invites Residents Over 80 To Get Vaccine
2:11
Scripps
Stimulus Payments Help Businesses Bring Back Jobs
2:12
Scripps
These Friendship Bracelets Are Helping Fund PPE For Front-Line Workers
1:13
AP
Blizzard Blankets Spain With Record Snowfall, Stranding Thousands
3:03
Scripps
Black Health Leaders And Organizations Aim To Build Vaccine Trust
1:34
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Woman Joins National Effort To Cook Lasagna For Families
0:24
Natacha Pisarenko / The Associated Press
FDA Funds Rapid Tests, Approves At-Home COVID Tests
3:10
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Another Record Day For Covid-19 Deaths
1:30
WTMJ
WTMJ: Doctors Beg COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Plasma
0:23
Gene J. Puskar / The Associated Press
IRS Deposits Millions Of Stimulus Checks Into Wrong Accounts
0:46
Jon Super / The Associated Press
Pfizer Vaccine Appears Effective Against New Coronavirus Variant
1:37
KMGH
KMGH: Terminally Ill Grandpa Calls On State To Change Vaccine Plans
2:17
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Many Americans Feel Overwhelmed, Stressed After Capitol Chaos
0:28
Ng Han Guan / AP
Study: Wuhan Infection Rate Higher Than Reported
0:23
Jae C. Hong / AP
U.S. Sets New Record For Daily COVID-19 Deaths, Hospitalizations
2:31
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
U.S. Hits New Single Day COVID Death Toll
2:59
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Why Aren’t COVID Vaccines Getting To More People?
0:21
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Grammy Awards Rescheduled For March
0:54
Andrew Harnik / AP
Growing Frustration Over Slow Vaccine Rollout in U.S.
2:34
The American Red Cross
American Red Cross Teams Up With NFL To Boost Blood Donations
0:39
Damian Dovarganes / AP
U.S. Hits Record Number Of COVID Hospitalizations
0:24
Charlie Riedel / AP
European Union Agency Approves Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
0:18
Ahn Young-joon / AP
South Korea Surpasses 1,000 COVID Deaths
2:59
VIP StarNetwork
Behind The Scenes Of Keeping Film And TV Productions COVID-Free
0:22
David Richard / AP
COVID Knocks Out Cleveland Browns Head Coach For 1st Playoff Game
0:38
Mark Lennihan / AP
New York Nurse Receives Second Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine
1:30
Grafton Police Department
Pharmacist Could Face Charges For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines
1:03
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
California Health Officials Warn Of Post-Holiday COVID Surge
0:22
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Oklahoma Begins Phase 2 Of Vaccinations
2:35
Luke Hanranhan
England Begins Third National Lockdown
0:26
Eric Gay / AP
IRS Relaunches Stimulus Check-Tracking Tool
0:30
John Minchillo / AP
New Coronavirus Variant Found In New York
0:29
Matt Dunham / AP
PM Boris Johnson Announces New Lockdown On England
1:05
Andrew Milligan
With Hospitals Overwhelmed, England Enters 3rd Lockdown
1:22
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Experts Say Disinfecting Surfaces Won't Prevent COVID-19
0:29
Vincenzo Pinto / AP
Pope Francis Urges People To Stop Traveling During Pandemic
0:23
Eric Gay / AP
Delivery Of Second Stimulus Payments Underway
1:03
Gareth Fuller / AP
Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Rolled Out In U.K.
1:47
AP
U.S. Surgeon General, Fauci Counter President on Death Toll Numbers
1:27
AP
England May See Harsher Restrictions As New Variant Spreads
0:35
Altaf Qadri / AP
India Approves 2 COVID-19 Vaccines
0:54
Andy Kropa /Invision / AP
Talk Show Host Larry King Hospitalized With COVID-19
0:53
AP
More than 2,500 Attend Rave in France Despite Coronavirus Restrictions
1:14
Altaf Qadri / AP
India Tests Delivery System In Preparation Of COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
0:20
AP
California Surpasses 25K COVID Deaths