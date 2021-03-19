newsy
KNXV: Arizona Leaders To Change Vaccine Sites Ahead Of Summer Heat
KNXV: Arizona Leaders To Change Vaccine Sites Ahead Of Summer Heat
March 19, 2021
March 19, 2021
At least one current 24/7 vaccination site will soon become overnight-only to avoid summer heat during the day.
3:03
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Actors Gear Up To Return To The Stage
2:08
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Prisons Report High Number Of COVID Variant Cases
1:09
Anna Moneymaker / Pool The New York Times / AP
Sen. Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci Argue Over Mask Wearing
2:17
AP Images
Sober Support Groups Push Back On Pandemic Drinking Binge
2:22
Newsy
Eligible People Still Struggling To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
0:36
Mary Altaffer / AP
Biden Admin. To Hit Goal Of 100M Shots In 100 Days
0:29
John Minchillo / AP
FEMA To Reimburse Families For COVID Funeral Costs
0:51
Anna Moneymaker / The New York Times / AP
Dr. Fauci: Expect Child COVID Vaccinations By Early 2022
1:52
WRTV
WRTV: Twins Reunite After A Lonely Year Apart
1:58
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Officer Beats The Odds To Survive COVID-19
0:30
Alastair Grant / AP
EU Regulators To Share Results Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Investigation
0:36
Al Nash / Bureau of Land Management / AP
21 States Sue Biden Administration Over Keystone XL Pipeline
0:28
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Iowa Plans To Fully Open Vaccine Eligibility April 5
2:02
KNXV
KNXV: Many Arizona Grocery Workers Have Yet To Be Vaccinated
0:31
Mary Altaffer / AP
New York To Ease COVID Restrictions Next Week
4:00
Luke Hanrahan
How Infecting Volunteers On Purpose Might Help Fight Against COVID
3:04
U.S. Border Patrol
Feds Lean On Cash-Strapped Border Towns To COVID Test Migrants
1:56
KNXV
KNXV: Phoenix Honors Front-Line Heroes With New Mural
0:24
Jae C. Hong / AP
Large Employers Can Set Up Vaccine Sites
3:10
WFTS
WFTS: Why Some Rural Communities Feel Left Behind Amid The Pandemic
2:33
NASA/JPL-Caltech/AP
NASA Using Navajo Language To Name Features On Mars
0:55
Matt Rourke / AP
First Wave Of $1,400 Payments To Hit Accounts Wednesday
1:49
WFTS
WFTS: Florida First Responders To Receive $1,000 Bonuses
1:43
WPTV
WPTV: Homebound Seniors Are Sick Of Waiting For COVID-19 Shots
1:01
Bob Edme / AP
13 EU Countries Suspend AstraZeneca Shot
2:24
Scripps
Study: 30,000 Americans Died Due To Pandemic-Related Unemployment
1:24
AP
Experts Worry AstraZeneca Sidelining Will Compound Vaccine Hesitancy
3:12
Newsy
Experts Say Faster Genomic Sequencing Needed To Slow COVID-19 Spread
0:22
Eraldo Peres / AP
Brazil Names Fourth Health Minister Since Pandemic Began
0:18
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China Approves Fourth COVID Vaccine
2:39
WXYZ
WTMJ: Facebook Debuts New Features To Help People Find COVID Shots
1:57
Scripps
Florida's Economy Continues To Rebound
2:39
Scripps
Many Undocumented Immigrants Left Out Of Pandemic Relief Package
1:47
WTVF
WTVF: Understanding Vaccine Guilt
3:14
Andrew Lawler/Newsy
Green New Deal Gets Fresh Push In Texas Amid Fallout From Power Crisis
0:48
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
President Biden, VP Harris Travel For COVID Relief Rescue Plan
1:37
KNXV
KNXV: Why Some Parents Are Rushing To Sign Kids Up For Vaccine Trials
0:53
Frank Augstein / AP
Sweden Joins List Of Nations Halting AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
1:58
WRTV
WRTV: Inside The NCAA's Efforts To Keep Athletes Healthy
0:37
Haven Daley / AP
CDC Examining If 3 Feet Is Safe Distancing In Schools
0:42
Rick Bowmer / AP
CDC Director Worried About Growing Travel Numbers
0:22
Matt Williamson / The Enterprise-Journal / AP
Mississippi Opens Up Vaccine Eligibility
3:03
Scripps
Inside A New York Hospital After A Year Of COVID-19
2:15
Marc Schumann
KNXV: Arizona Teacher Creates A Documentary Showcasing Students
0:31
Alessandra Tarantino / AP
Several EU Countries Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Use
0:34
Jonah Sykes / Berkshire Community College / AP
Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates Second COVID Vaccine With Performance
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Environment Complicates Democratic Push For Infrastructure Plan
0:35
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Biden Administration Kicks Off COVID Relief Messaging Tour
2:37
Scripps
Nonprofit Connects Small Business Owners To Share Survival Tips
1:06
Scripps
Will 'Vaccine Passports' Become A Reality?
0:32
Mark J. Terrill / AP
California's Largest Counties Move Toward Phased Reopening
3:07
KNXV
Pandemic Aid Package Makes Health Insurance More Affordable For Some
1:57
WFTS
WFTS: More Kids Are Needed As Volunteers For Vaccine Trials
0:40
Andrew Harnik
Yellen Says Low Risk Of Inflation From Stimulus Checks
0:25
Ted S. Warren / AP
27% Of U.S. Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose
0:48
Kevin Hagen / AP
New York City Honors Victims Of COVID
0:55
Evan Vucci / AP
Fauci Says CDC Guidelines Could Loosen By July 4
2:39
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar
Global Study Finds Young Adults At Higher Risk Of Mental Health Issues
2:40
Scripps
Is Racism A Public Health Emergency?
1:54
AP
Convincing Republicans To Get Vaccine A Tough Task For GOP Leaders
2:40
Scripps
WTXL: Floridians Trek Across The State For COVID Shots
1:18
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Principal Pulls Double Duty As A Bus Driver
3:19
WXMI
WXMI: How COVID-19 Changed The Fashion World
3:35
U.S. National Archives
Lessons Learned: Our History Fighting Of Floods
1:36
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Doctors Fear Spring Break May Increase Variant Cases
1:40
KGTV
KGTV: Couple Uses The Pandemic To Help Rebuild Paradise, California
2:17
Scripps
When Will Travel Rebound?
1:50
WTKR
WTKR: Virginia Farmers Plant Flags To Honor COVID Victims
3:01
Scripps
The Future Of Telehealth
2:07
KOAA
KOAA: How Health Care Workers Learned To Cope During The Pandemic
2:05
KGTV
KGTV: Tips To Catch Kids Up On Socialization Skills
1:23
AP
Hope Heightens For Return to Normalcy as Vaccinations Ramp Up
4:13
Nati Harnik / AP
Those Who Live And Work Near Levees All Want Something Different
2:59
Scripps
Rhode Island Tourist Destination Rushes To Vaccinate Residents
2:39
Scripps
When Can We Stop Wearing Masks?
2:29
UC Davis
KGTV: COVID 'Long Haulers' Turn To Physical Therapy And Exercise
0:30
Seth Wenig / The Associated Press
Police Arrest Woman Seen Assaulting Uber Driver in Viral Video
1:27
Johnson & Johnson
WTVF: Tennessee Won't Require Proof Of Eligibility For COVID Vaccines
0:50
Alex Brandon / The Associated Press
President Biden Condemns Crimes Against Asian Americans
0:35
Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press
President Hopeful After Signing COVID Aid Package
2:36
WEWS
WEWS: Cleveland Clinic Doctors Reflect On One Year Of The Pandemic
2:18
Dignity Health
KNXV: Arizona Health Care Workers Mark A Grim Milestone
2:33
Scripps
New COVID Relief May Help Parents Put Food On The Table
0:33
Damian Dovarganes / AP
U.S. To Pass 100 Million Total Doses Administered
1:09
John Locher / AP
Pres. Biden Says 'Good Chance' Americans Can Gather On July 4
1:08
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Into Law
2:29
WTMJ
WTMJ: Milwaukee Clinic Works To Vaccinate American Indian Community
0:31
Ad Council
Former Presidents, First Ladies Encourage Vaccinations
2:41
AP
Is There Really $1 Trillion In Unspent COVID Aid? Not Quite
0:25
NASA / JPL-Caltech via AP
NASA's Perseverance Rover Sends Back Audio From Mars
1:52
KNXV
KNXV: Some Restaurants Struggle To Staff Back Up
0:35
Luca Bruno / AP
World Marks One Year Since WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic
0:26
Jeffrey McWhorter / AP
Texas Rangers' New 40,000-Seat Stadium Will Open At 100% Capacity
1:47
KMGH
KMGH: Couple Offers Rides To Health Care Workers During Winter Weather
1:25
WTVF
WTVF: What A Drop In Pediatric Hospitalization Is Teaching Doctors
1:45
WXYZ
WXYZ: Detroit Nurse Reflects On A Year Fighting COVID-19