KNXV: Arizona Artist Helps To Preserve The Present
May 21, 2021
The artist creates sketches of area businesses, homes and landmarks.
1:57
WTMJ
WTMJ: Artist Embraces Korean Roots And Wisconsin Upbringing
1:06
ESA via AP
Iceberg Larger Than State Of Rhode Island Splits From Antarctica
0:23
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Iowa Bans Schools, Local Governments From Requiring Face Masks
1:39
Ohio government
States Turn To Cash Prizes To Get Vaccination Rates Up
1:34
KSHB
KSHB: National Weather Service Updates Protocols After Deadly Tornado
0:37
David J. Phillip / AP
Simone Biles Tells Difficulties of Training With Olympic Delay
2:03
WFTX
WFTX: Ammunition Shortage Continues, Even As Prices Come Down
0:46
Carolyn Kaster / AP
House Narrowly Approves $1.9B Capitol Security Funding Bill
1:13
WFTS
WFTS: Rescued Dogs Get A Second Shot At Life
1:24
Julio Cortez / AP
Multiple Events Planned To Mark George Floyd Anniversary
1:31
KGUN
KGUN: What's Driving Arizona's Success In Vaccinating Rural Areas?
1:32
KSHB
KSHB: Red Cross Volunteer Finds A Path After Destruction
0:38
Ariel Schalit / AP
Spike In Antisemitic Attacks Around The World
2:47
Scripps
FAA Warns Of A Spike In Unruly Air Passenger Behavior
0:19
Kevin Hagen / AP
Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Clash In NYC
2:06
Megan Smith/Newsy Staff
After Surviving Pandemic, DC Bakery Puts Energy Into Anti-Hate Effort
1:21
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
What's The Risk Of Traveling Unmasked?
1:54
AP
Breakthrough: The Cost Of Mental Health Care
1:21
Adel Hana / AP
President Biden Praises Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire
2:47
AP
Chicago Mayor Gives Interviews Only To POC On Inauguration Anniversary
1:43
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Bill Aims To Fix Unapproved Restaurant Listings
0:33
Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP
Without Media Witness, Texas Executes First Inmate In 10 Months
2:33
WRTV
WRTV: Latinas Welding Guild Sparks Confidence For Job Seekers
0:31
John Raoux / AP
Trump Criticizes New York Criminal Investigation Into His Businesses
3:09
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Leaders React To A Rise In Anti-Semitic Incidents
0:57
Bebeto Matthews / AP
President Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
0:21
Mary Altaffer / AP
New U.S. COVID Cases Below 30,000
0:58
Saul Loeb / Pool via AP
Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Meets With Russian Foreign Minister
0:33
Tony Gutierrez / AP
Biden Administration Weighing Updated Travel Plan
1:32
WPTV
WPTV: Cruise Industry Inches Closer To Relaunching In The U.S.
2:46
WXMI
WXMI: Company Creates Cabins, Pools From Shipping Containers
2:44
WXMI
WXMI: Bike Shop Switches Gears To Beer Amid Parts Shortage
3:56
Richard Drew/AP
Inside The Search For The Parents Separated From Children At Border
1:39
AP
Congress Likely To Miss Police Reform Deadline
1:19
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Demand Reparations
0:27
Julio Cortez / AP
Appeals Court Hears Case Of 3 Former Officers Charged In Floyd's Death
1:20
KATC
KATC: Louisiana Family Forced To Move After Flooding, Hurricanes
1:53
WCPO
WCPO: Vet Offers Advice To Pet Owners This Cicada Season
2:35
WEWS
WEWS: Navigating Family COVID Vaccine Decisions
0:31
Gerry Broome / AP
Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. To File Civil Rights Suit
1:05
Louisiana State Police / AP
Footage Of Man's Arrest Released 2 Years Later
0:52
John Minchillo / AP
Members Of U.S. Capitol Police Call For January 6 Commission
1:35
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
What's The Risk Of Going To The Gym Unmasked?
2:40
Baljinder Kaur
Tired Of Being Misrepresented, Sikh Americans Create Their Own Stories
2:24
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Will You Need A COVID-19 Booster Shot?
0:47
Mandel Ngan / AP
Navajo Nation Becomes Largest U.S. Tribe, Tops Cherokee Nation
0:37
Chris Carlson / AP
Colonial Pipeline Confirms It Paid $4.4M Ransom To Hackers
1:30
WTMJ
WTMJ: Wisconsin Twins Become Co-Valedictorians
2:07
Julio Cortez / AP
In Bipartisan Vote, House Approves Bill Creating Jan. 6 Commission
0:25
Betsy Blaney / AP
Planned Parenthood Of Greater Texas Sues City Over Abortion Ban
0:42
Sebastian Scheiner / AP
Israeli Prime Minister Vows To Continue Gaza Airstrikes
1:56
KSHB
KSHB: What To Know As More Americans Resume Traveling
0:43
Charles Bennett / AP
App Helps Track Cicadas
0:18
Wong Maye-E / AP
Hormonal Treatment For Young Transgender Children Banned In Tennesee
2:04
WMAR
WMAR: Artists Turn Plaster Cicadas Into Masterpieces
1:17
WTVF
WTVF: More Gyms Welcome Back Vaccinated Members
0:19
Andrew Harnik / AP
Pres. Biden Expanding Legal Access
1:26
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
What's The Risk Going Grocery Shopping Unmasked?
1:33
Storyblocks
Breakthrough: Demystifying Medication Questions
0:31
Alex Brandon / AP
NY Attorney General: Trump Probe Now Criminal
0:44
Tony Overman / The News Tribune / AP
Washington Governor Signs Sweeping Police Reform Package Into Law
2:11
Chris Day/The Daily Advance via AP
District Attorney: Police Shooting Of Andrew Brown Jr. Was Justified
3:38
Newsy
U.S. May Have Suspected 'No Trace' Weapon Against Spies Decades Ago
0:28
Mark Lennihan / AP
House Passes COVID Hate Crime Bill
0:50
Tsafrir Abayov / AP
AP Source: U.S. Trying To Get Israel To Wind Down Offensive
0:51
Travis Long / The News & Observer / AP
No Charges To Be Filed In Brown Shooting By N.C. Deputies
0:24
Dallas County Jail / AP
Dallas Police Investigating Murder Of 4-Year-Old Boy
3:14
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Home Listed On Airbnb Without Owners' Consent
1:24
Travis Long / The News & Observer / AP
NC Prosecutor Says Deputies Justified In Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting
0:47
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
Communities Reimagine And Repurpose Closed Prisons
0:29
Andrew Welsh-Huggins / AP
$10 Million Settlement To Be Paid To Andre Hill's Family
0:31
Cedric Hohnstadt / AP
Former Minnesota Officer To Stand Trial In December
1:03
Charleston County Sheriff's Office / AP
South Carolina Deputies Fired After In-Custody Death
1:29
Adel Hana / AP
President Biden Supports Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire
0:45
Steve Bridges / AP
Gaetz Associate Joel Greenberg Pleads Guilty To Sex Trafficking
3:36
Scripps
'Meals 4 Heels' Supplies Healthy Food To Sex Workers
0:35
South Carolina Department of Corrections / AP
South Carolina Enacts New Death Row Inmate Law
2:08
Scripps
More People Seek Social Groups After Getting Vaccinated
2:01
AP
Mississippi Abortion Law Case Is A Direct Challenge To Roe V. Wade
0:34
Chuck Liddy / The News & Observer / AP, Michael Biesecker / AP
Wrongfully Convicted Brothers Get $75 Million Settlement
0:41
John Minchillo / AP
Walmart, Starbucks Among Retailers Dropping Mask Requirements
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
New Tax Filing Deadline Is Here
0:36
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Colonial Pipeline Trying To Catch Up
1:23
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Camp Aims To Provide A Safe Space For Autistic Kids
1:20
WCPO
WCPO: Tips To Adjust To Another 'New Normal'
0:49
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci: Pandemic Showed Undeniable Effects of Racism
1:15
Storyblocks
Breakthrough: Wary Of Socializing After COVID? You're Not Alone
3:20
Scripps
Some Minneapolis Businesses Are Still Rebuilding After Civil Unrest
0:45
Julio Cortez / AP
Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright Due In Court
1:18
WFTS
WFTS: Art Bus Helps Health Care Heroes Escape
1:42
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Florist Changes Gears To Become A Nurse
2:07
AP
How Can You Tell Who Is Vaccinated? New CDC Guidance Relies on Trust
2:58
Scripps
This Cafe Hires People With Employment Barriers
1:41
WTVF
WTVF: Love Notes Line The Walls Of New Home For Veteran Family
1:11
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Colonial Pipeline Says 'Normal Operations' Have Resumed
0:57
Julia Weeks / AP
New York City Pride Parade Bans Police