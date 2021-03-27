WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KMTV: Man Publishes His Mother's Book 25 Years After Her Death

March 27, 2021
Patrick Sechser lost his mom when he was 16. Two decades later, he found a binder of handwritten chapters for a book she hoped to publish.
