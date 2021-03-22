WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KMGH: Restaurant Owner Uses A School Bus To Expand Seating

SMS
KMGH: Restaurant Owner Uses A School Bus To Expand Seating
March 22, 2021
March 22, 2021
The School House Kitchen and Libations in Arvada, Colorado, turned an old school bus into extra seating during the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT