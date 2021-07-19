newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
KMGH: Pandemic Drives More People To Seek Help For Eating Disorders
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KMGH: Pandemic Drives More People To Seek Help For Eating Disorders
July 19, 2021
July 19, 2021
A Denver nonprofit helping people with eating disorders recorded a surge in new members during the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:30
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Activists Call For Internet Balloons In Cuba Amid Protests
2:22
AP
Major Wildfires Burn In Northwestern U.S.
4:00
WTVF
WTVF: The Sweet Story Behind A Viral Photo
2:40
Leidy León
Ruling Devastates Young Immigrants About To Receive DACA Protections
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Los Angeles Mask Mandate Reinstated Amid Surge In COVID Cases
2:17
KSTU
KSTU: Drought Forces Utah Farmers To Make Tough Decisions
3:07
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Schools Want More Mental Health Support For Educators
0:44
Noah Berger / AP
Massive Oregon Blaze Expands As Wildfires Burn Across Western U.S.
1:36
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Casino Reinstates Mask Mandate For Workers
1:41
KMGH
KMGH: Denver ER Doctor Recommends Masking Up Indoors
0:24
U.S. Capitol Police / AP
Florida Man Sentenced To 8 Months For Capitol Riot
2:47
Scripps
COVID-19 Testing Remains Critical For Kids Too Young To Be Vaccinated
2:08
WTMJ
WTMJ: Survey Shows The Pandemic Impacted College Major Choices
0:21
Steven Senne / AP
Biden Administration Blames China For Microsoft Hack
2:55
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Cubans Call On U.S. To Intervene Amid Historic Uprisings
1:49
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Company Builds A More Sustainable Takeout Option
3:26
Scripps
University Programs Help Student-Athletes Profit Off Their Fame
3:06
Scripps
Hungry Grasshoppers Invade Farmers' Crops
2:16
Scripps
Scientists Study How Blue-Green Algae Blooms Impact The Air
3:29
Scripps
Why Gun Laws Aren't Changing
2:24
Scripps
Would You Ditch Parking Space For Cheaper Rent?
2:19
KGTV
KGTV: Why Rising Nighttime Temperatures Are Worrisome
1:44
KOAA
KOAA: New Shipping Regulations Burn Local Vape Shops
2:45
Scripps
This Scientist Is On A Quest To Bring New Bionic Hand To Market
2:29
Scripps
Chicago Real Estate Developers Turn Vacant Lots Into Homes
2:09
Scripps
Hemp Farming Continues To Grow In Popularity
3:20
Scripps
Product Aims To Combat Antibiotic Resistance
2:24
Scripps
Mayors Call On Congress To Make Housing More Affordable
3:58
Scripps
Families Fear Being Driven Out Of Coastal Town By Rising Housing Costs
3:54
Scripps
Black Churches Step In To Help Members Stay Healthy
3:24
Scripps
Study Shows Which Parts Of U.S. Are At Risk For Natural Disasters
1:52
KOAA
KOAA: Business Urges Other Employers To Hire People With Disabilities
3:17
KGTV
KGTV: San Diego Math Wiz Heads To MIT With His Mom's Help
3:15
The Haunting Wreckage Of TWA 800 Being Destroyed 25 Years After Crash
Tyler Kaufman / AP
Hip-Hop Staple Biz Markie Dies At 57
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Denver's Labor Shortage Persists As Tourism Rebounds
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Fewer Than 200 Voter Fraud Cases Found Out Of 3M Ballots In Arizona
0:23
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
2 California Men Charged In Plot To Blow Up Democratic Party HQ
0:20
Lynne Sladky / AP
Florida Condo Collapse Search Could End Soon
2:03
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Group Looks For Ways To Help Cubans
2:39
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Nonprofit Prepares To Help As Eviction Freeze Ends
0:25
Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press / AP
Vaccinated Americans To Be Able To Enter Canada
2:37
WXYZ
WXYZ: Canada's Prime Minister Signals U.S. Border Could Reopen Soon
1:12
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Nashville Honors Rep. John Lewis 1 Year After Death
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Cuban Americans Rally To Support Family And Friends
Charlie Riedel / AP
3 Men Charged In 2018 Fatal Missouri Tourist Boat Accident
2:17
KSHB
KSHB: Kansas Brothers Become COVID Vaccine Trial Participants
2:47
Scripps
What's Behind The Rise In U.S. Overdose Deaths?
1:19
Nathan Howard / AP
Massive Fires Gripping The West
0:23
Lynne Sladky / AP
Recovery Effort At Collapsed Building Could End Soon
3:04
Cat Sandoval
Child Tax Credit Rolls Out: Chicago Mom Says Money Will Help Pay Bills
3:49
AP
Whistleblower: Pilots Coming To Work Sick, Union Won't Back Vaccine
3:12
Newsy
Why You Should Have The Uncomfortable Talk About Funeral Plans
0:59
Patrick Semansky / AP
18-Year-Old To Become Youngest Person In Space
2:02
Scripps
Some Florida Lawmakers Renew Push For Criminal Justice Reform
3:20
AP Images
U.S. Service Members And Vets Scramble to Save Afghan Interpreters
2:11
KMGH
KMGH: Holocaust Survivor Inspires Others Through Art
2:50
UC San Diego
KGTV: Camera System Lets Officials Survey New Wildfires Faster
0:29
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Select Committee On Jan. 6 Insurrection To Hold First Hearing
3:03
KGTV
KGTV: Will Full FDA Approval Of mRNA Vaccines Ease Hesitancy?
0:47
Gerry Broome / AP
Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Seeks $30M In Lawsuit Over His Death
2:32
WXYZ
WXYZ: Justice Dept. Watchdog Says FBI Mishandled Nassar Case
1:39
WFTX
WFTX: Cuban Protests May Test Florida's New 'Anti-Riot' Law
0:44
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Britney Spears Wants Her Father Charged With Conservatorship Abuse
0:29
Nathan Howard / AP
Wildfires Threaten Communities In Western U.S.
1:09
Lynne Sladky / AP
Police Release 911 Calls After Florida Condo Collapse
Jenny Kane / AP
State Department Offers $10M In Anti-Ransomware Rewards
0:45
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / AP
Democrats Want To End Federal Marijuana Ban
1:34
AP
Britney Spears One Step Closer To Terminating Conservatorship
Carlos Osorio / AP
Watchdog: FBI Greatly Mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics Case
2:06
KMGH
KMGH: Western Fires Impact Colorado's Air Quality
1:40
KGTV
KGTV: What To Know About Rising Prices
1:31
KSHB
KSHB: Family Warns Others To Stay Vigilant In Fight Against COVID
0:25
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP
Illinois To Require Asian American History Be Taught In Schools
0:23
Gregory Payan / AP
NFL Star Richard Sherman Booked On Domestic Violence Charge
2:42
AP
Child Tax Credit Payments Start This Week
1:27
Newsy
COVID-19 Cases Surge Across U.S., Delta Variant Behind Increase
1:45
Oregon Department of Forestry via AP
Thousands Of Firefighters Battle More Than 60 Blazes In Western U.S.
2:33
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee's Top Vaccine Official Speaks Out After Being Fired
1:57
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Firefighter Describes The Grueling Wildfire Season
0:37
Kathy Willens / AP
Overdose Deaths Hit Record In U.S. During Pandemic
1:33
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Doctor Issues Warning Amid Poor Air Quality
0:30
Charles Dharapak / AP
Bush Criticizes Afghanistan Withdrawal, Fears For Women
2:22
KNXV
Amid Voting Rights Debate, Some States Are Expanding Ballot Access
1:19
WPTV
WPTV: Inside The Effort To Rehab Sea Turtles Sickened By Plastic
3:16
Steelcase
The Future Of Work Post-Pandemic: In The Office, Remote, Hybrid?
0:27
Nathan Howard / AP
Thousands Of Homes, Structures Threatened By Western U.S. Wildfires
1:52
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Hospital Gives Donated Kidney To The Wrong Patient
1:37
WFTS
WFTS: Engineers Call For More Scrutiny In Building Inspections
2:00
WTKR
WTKR: Surge In Virginia Gun Violence Highlights Blood Shortage
2:05
Scripps
FL Governor Touts Early Withdrawal From Unemployment Benefits
0:55
U.S. Army Women's Museum / AP
Black Female WWII Unit May Receive Congressional Medal
2:30
WXYZ
Nearly Half Of Prison Staffers Aren't Vaccinated
0:30
David A. Lieb / AP
Concerns Over Hospital Space As COVID-19 Cases Spike In Missouri
2:53
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Giving Voting Rights Speech In Philadelphia
1:59
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Dems Flee State To Stall GOP Elections Bills