KMGH: Officials Continue Investigating Shooting In Boulder, Colorado
March 23, 2021
The first 911 calls about the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store came in at 2:30pm local time.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
0:34
Steven Senne / AP
New Reports Of Assaults At Anti-Asian Hate Protests
0:35
Ben Gray / AP
Georgia Sheriff Won't Comment Further On Spa Shootings
0:58
Joe Mahoney / AP
10 People Killed In Boulder Grocery Store Shooting
2:13
'No Information': Newsy Talks To Migrants Released Without Court Dates
1:43
Department of Defense
Task Force Report On UFO Intelligence Expected By June 1
1:26
Pool Court TV / AP
Court TV: 14th Juror Selected In Derek Chauvin Trial
1:57
Cleveland Orchestra
WEWS: These Music Mentors Help Shape The Next Generation
1:36
KMGH
KMGH: Restaurant Owner Uses A School Bus To Expand Seating
0:27
Murphy-Goode Winery / MurphyGoodeWinery / YouTube
Sonoma Winery Will Pay 1 Lucky Person $10K A Month To Work
1:02
Patrick Semansky / AP
Georgia Lawmakers Decide On Voting Rights
0:25
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Iran Reportedly Planned Attack On Fort McNair
0:41
John Minchillo / AP
Capitol Rioters Could Face Sedition Charges
1:53
KGTV
KGTV: Surveying Spring Break Crowds In San Diego
0:23
Jessica Hill / AP
New York City High Schools Resume In-Person Classes
2:15
Aaron Fedor
Across the Country, A Movement Builds Against Anti-Asian Hate
2:36
Scripps
Surge In Pet Adoptions Helps Some Businesses Bounce Back
2:12
Scripps
It's OK To Be Anxious About Letting Go Of Masks
1:25
Ben Gray / AP
Across U.S., Rallies Support Asian Community After Atlanta Attack
1:21
AP
Miami Police Crack Down on Spring Breakers, Issue State Of Emergency
2:53
Associated Press
Rodriguez Vs. Rodriguez: Ex-Florida Lawmaker Charged In Election Sham
5:03
Charlie Riedel / AP
The Future Of U.S. Levees Involves A Lot Of Hard Decisions
1:50
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Volunteers Plan To Keep Stocking Community Fridges
2:42
Associated Press
In Wisconsin, Sen. Johnson's Comments Trouble Democrats, Some GOP
2:10
WEWS: Ohio Teen Uses Couponing Skills To Help Area Shelters
2:31
Scripps
The Psychological Impact Of George Floyd's Death
1:25
AP
President Biden: "Our Silence is Complicity" on Asian American Racism
2:06
KSHB
KSHB: After Months Apart, Mom And Daughter Finally Reunite
3:44
Scripps
The Hot Real Estate Market Leaves Some Feeling Desperate
2:28
Jack Thornell / AP
Federal Flood Insurance Exists Because Private Insurers Wanted Out
2:05
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado 'Tipping Club' Helps Restaurant Workers Make Ends Meet
1:43
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Students Take Graduation Plans Into Their Own Hands
1:26
Court TV / AP
Court TV: 13 Jurors Seated In Chauvin Trial
0:54
Alexandra Salmieri / Staten Island Advance / AP
CDC Eases Distancing Guidelines For Schools
1:02
Jeff Chiu / AP
Homeless Population Increases For Fourth Year In A Row
1:35
Northwestern Medicine
Doctors Laud First Double-Lung Transplant From Donor Who Had COVID-19
2:09
KSHB
KSHB: Grieving Sister Helps Others Amid A Year Of Loss
0:33
Vasha Hunt / AP
Dozens Of Tornadoes Hit Southern States, One Person Killed
1:47
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
Therapy Using Skin Could Help Stop Permanent Brain Damage After Stroke
0:37
Ben Gray / AP
Police Say 'Nothing Is Off The Table' In Shooting Investigation
2:48
Scripps
Why Are Officers Rarely Prosecuted In Police Brutality Cases?
2:50
AP
Hate Crime Cases And Convictions Are Rare In U.S. Courtrooms
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Girl Scout Pays It Forward
2:17
AP Images
Sober Support Groups Push Back On Pandemic Drinking Binge
1:38
AP
After Atlanta Attack, Historians Address Stereotypes About Asian Women
2:22
Newsy
Eligible People Still Struggling To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
2:08
KMGH
KMGH: These Black Female Farmers Are Planting Seeds For The Future
3:03
Newsy
Veteran-Focused Website Is Run By Russia And Pushes Vaccine Skepticism
1:21
Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
House Lawmakers Discuss Violence Against Asian Americans
1:22
Court TV / AP
Court TV: 10 Jurors Seated In Chauvin Trial
2:40
Newsy
$3.3 Million House For Sale — Bitcoin Accepted
1:52
WRTV
WRTV: Twins Reunite After A Lonely Year Apart
0:17
Alex Brandon / AP
Man Arrested Near Vice President's Official Residence
1:28
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Chauvin Trial Back On Track After Early Setbacks
2:24
WEWS
WEWS: Asian Business Owner Makes Changes Amid Rise In Threats
2:01
AP
Motive in Atlanta Shooting Unclear But Fuels Fear in Asian Community
0:23
Vasha Hunt / AP
Severe Storms, Tornadoes Slam Southern States
2:22
Megan Smith / Newsy
Newsy Captures Border Arrests Of 8 Migrants, Including Kids, On Camera
1:03
Keith Srakocic / AP
IRS Extends 2021 Tax Filing Deadline To May
2:01
AP
Atlanta Attacks Spotlight Violence Against AAPI Women
0:27
Texas Utility Bills Forgiven
1:00
Mike Stewart / AP
Suspect In Atlanta Shootings Charged With Murder
1:28
Court TV / AP
Court TV: 2 Jurors Dropped From Chauvin Murder Trial
0:26
Instagram / @ElliotPage
Elliot Page Becomes First Transgender Man On Time Cover
1:56
KNXV
KNXV: Phoenix Honors Front-Line Heroes With New Mural
0:30
Steve Helber / AP
VA Governor Restores Voting Rights For Former Felons
1:41
AP / Seth Wenig
Cuomo Accuser's Lawyer Objects to State Assembly Investigator Pick
3:10
WFTS
WFTS: Why Some Rural Communities Feel Left Behind Amid The Pandemic
2:33
NASA/JPL-Caltech/AP
NASA Using Navajo Language To Name Features On Mars
1:09
Mike Stewart / AP
8 Dead After Shootings At Georgia Massage Parlors
2:40
Courtesy of HBO Max
4-Hour 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' More Than Just A Director's Cut
0:39
Pool Court TV / AP
Judge In Chauvin Case To Reinterview 7 Jurors, Could Delay Trial
2:55
AP / Mark Lennihan
Gov. Cuomo Maintains Power Despite Scandals
0:34
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden Reverses Drug Law To Include Low-Level Offenses
3:12
Newsy
Experts Say Faster Genomic Sequencing Needed To Slow COVID-19 Spread
2:05
Tyler Prince / 214 Digital
Restaurant Painted With Slurs After Owner Criticized TX Mask Rollback
1:29
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Chauvin Defense Wants Jury To Hear About 2019 Floyd Arrest
0:26
David Zalubowski / AP
Denver International Airport Reopens After Snowstorm
0:43
Gregory Bull / AP
3 Dead In San Diego After Driver Veers Onto Sidewalk
0:32
Alex Brandon / AP
Capitol Police Officer Suspended Over Anti-Semitic Material
0:17
Susan Walsh / AP
Fences Installed After The Capitol Riot Will Be Taken Down Soon
0:38
David J. Phillip / AP
Texas Signs Bill Disputing Power Charges From Snowstorm
1:47
WTVF
WTVF: Understanding Vaccine Guilt
0:23
Mark Humphrey / AP
FBI: Nashville Bomber Driven By Conspiracy Theories, Paranoia
0:38
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Report Says LAPD Unprepared, Unorganized In Protest Response
0:51
Tiziana Fabi / Pool AFP / AP
LGBTQ Catholics Say Vatican Move Is 'Crushing'
0:37
Haven Daley / AP
CDC Examining If 3 Feet Is Safe Distancing In Schools
3:03
Scripps
Inside A New York Hospital After A Year Of COVID-19
2:41
Megan Smith / Newsy
Republican Lawmakers Tour Border Facility Holding Migrant Children
2:15
Marc Schumann
KNXV: Arizona Teacher Creates A Documentary Showcasing Students
0:24
Gerry Broome / AP
Two North Carolina Women Firefighters Sue Over Workplace Harassment
1:56
AP / Mike Groll
New York Governor's Office Accused Of Launching Pressure Campaign
1:30
Court TV / AP
9 Jurors Now Selected In Derek Chauvin Trial
1:44
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Equine Therapy Ranch Hosts Foster Kids
0:33
Tiziana Fabi / AP
Vatican Says Catholic Churches Cannot Bless Gay Marriages