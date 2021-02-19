WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KMGH: Mom Pushes For In-Person Learning Ahead Of Deployment

SMS
KMGH: Mom Pushes For In-Person Learning Ahead Of Deployment
February 19, 2021
February 19, 2021
The Colorado mom is worried her son will continue to fall behind if she's not home to oversee his class schedule.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT