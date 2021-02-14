newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
KMGH: Inside Denver's New Beer Spa
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KMGH: Inside Denver's New Beer Spa
February 14, 2021
February 14, 2021
The spa offers local brews on tap to customers.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
1:56
AP Images
Restaurant Industry Still Struggling As COVID-19 Cases Fall
2:23
Aaron Fedor
New York Reopens Indoor Dining For Valentine's Day
0:53
Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post / AP
Fed Chair Powell: U.S. Unemployment Closer To 10%
0:16
David Zalubowski / AP
Hyundai, Kia Deny Rumors That They're In Talks To Make Apple Cars
2:24
AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
QAnon Followers See GameStop, Silver Trading As Way To Disrupt Economy
2:16
WTMJ
WTMJ: 'Wisconsin Black Pages' Highlights Black-Owned Businesses
0:59
AP Images
Bitcoin Surges Following $1.5 Billion Tesla Investment
1:01
AP Images
Taxing Times: Will Unemployment Benefits Be Taxed?
2:45
Scripps
What's Behind The Steep Decline In Black Farmers In America?
2:26
Scripps
Restaurant Owners Explain Why They're Defying State COVID Restrictions
2:02
Scripps
This Startup Helps People Cash In On Old Gaming Cards
0:42
Colin Ziemer / New York Stock Exchange / AP
U.S. Regulators To Meet Over Reddit Stock Trading
0:30
Patrick Semansky / AP
Sec. Yellen Wants Meeting Of Financial Regulators
1:54
AP Images
What's Next For Wall Street After GameStop?
2:40
Pringles
For Fatigued Audience, Big Game Advertisements Better Be Super
2:12
Scripps
Do Big Sporting Events Actually Help Local Economies?
0:21
Thibault Camus / AP
Fate Of Microsoft's ZeniMax Acquisition To Be Decided By March
0:21
Nicole Pereira / New York Stock Exchange / AP
Wall Street Prepares For Another Round Of Rising Stocks
1:44
Scripps
Where Does Stimulus Money Come From?
0:47
AP Images
Taxing Times: Will My Stimulus Be Taxed?
0:25
John Minchillo / AP
Robinhood Resumes Trading On Halted Stocks
0:38
John Minchillo / AP
Robinhood Criticized For Trade Restrictions On Certain Companies
1:08
AP Images
Wall Street Short Sellers Lose Billions As GameStop Soars
0:54
AP Images
Lyft Drivers Criticize Company's 'Priority Mode' Feature
0:21
Ng Han Guan / AP
China's Economy Bounces Back
2:03
KOAA
KOAA: Why This Restaurant Stopped Accepting Tips
1:34
WLEX
WLEX: Kentucky Man Uses Setback From Pandemic To Forge A New Path
2:32
Scripps
Generations-Old Family Businesses Work To Uphold Their Legacies
0:26
Teresa Crawford / AP
Fast-Food Workers Strike To Raise Federal Minimum Wage
0:34
Elise Amendola / AP
Unemployment Claims Soar With 965,000 Jobless Claims Filed Last Week
1:22
Scripps
Florida Lawmakers Work To Fix Issues With State's Unemployment System
1:34
WTKR
WTKR: More Young People Are Taking Up Welding
2:10
WLEX
WLEX: Kentucky Hotel Brings 'The Queen's Gambit' To Life
0:22
Elaine Thompson / AP
Boeing Ordered To Pay $2.5B Over 737 MAX Troubles
0:15
David Zalubowski / AP
Macy's Closing Another 45 Stores This Year
1:24
AP Images
Wall Street Braces For Georgia Senate Race, Vaccine Delay
0:15
Kin Cheung / AP
Bitcoin Reaches Record Price Surpassing $29K
1:21
AP Images
2020 Market Rally Baffles Analysts As Millions Struggle Financially
0:32
LM Otero / AP
Boeing 737 Max To Fly American Passengers For First Time In 2 Years
2:25
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Struggling Restaurants Face Long, Slow Recovery
0:17
Charles Krupa / AP
Walmart Partners With FedEx To Avoid In-Store Returns
0:24
David Zalubowski / AP
Tesla Stock Falls Six Percent After S&P 500 Debut
1:40
AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Congress Passes Government Funding, COVID Relief Bill
0:21
John Minchillo / AP
Airlines To Receive $15B In Payroll Assistance
1:00
Tolga Akmen / AP
Britain Urges European Union To Concede Demands In Trade Talks
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
US Jobless Claims Rise To 885,000 As States Tighten Restrictions
0:57
AP Images
Weekly Jobless Claims Jump To 885,000
0:26
Nati Harnik / AP
USPS Says It's 'Gridlocked' Trying To Keep Up With Demand
0:28
John Locher / AP
Jobless Claims Rise As Labor Market Loses Momentum
2:09
DC Central Kitchen
Shelters, Food Distribution Centers Wary Of Winter Demands
1:04
AP Images
Weekly Jobless Claims Surge Alongside New COVID-19 Cases
0:27
Lee Jin-man / AP
Kia Issues Recall For 300,000 Vehicles
2:12
Scripps
Grocery Distribution Centers Say They Need More Workers
0:21
Mike Stewart / AP
Chick-Fil-A, Target Sue Chicken Providers For Price Fixing
0:23
Matt Dunham / AP
Netflix Won't Add Disclaimer To "The Crown"
0:23
LM Otero / AP
American Airlines To Resume 737 Max Flights
0:19
Keith Srakocic / AP
Visa, Mastercard Investigating Pornhub
0:40
Michael Probst / AP
Volkswagen May Sell Self-Driving Cars As Soon as 2025
0:24
Eric Risberg / AP
Airbnb Restricts New Year's Eve Bookings
0:17
Tony Gutierrez / AP
Southwest May Impose First Layoffs In Company History
0:30
Martin Meissner / AP
Boeing Secures 737 MAX Deal With European Airline Ryanair
0:58
AP Images
Jobs Report Shows Hiring Slowdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise
0:25
Tony Dejak / AP
NYT: Quarter Of PPP Loans Went To Just 1% Of Businesses
0:29
Patrick Semansky / AP
UPS Reportedly Places Shipping Limits On Some Retailers
0:58
Andrew Harnik / AP
Workers, Small Business Owners Struggle During Pandemic
0:19
Ashley Landis / AP
Salesforce Acquires Slack In $27.7B Deal
0:21
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Southwest Airlines Opening Up Middle Seats
0:21
Frank Jordans / AP
Bitcoin Gains Popularity As U.S. Dollar Weakens
0:22
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Washington D.C. Eyes Mass Transit Cuts As Ridership Plummets
0:40
Marta Lavandier / AP
Owners Hoping For Big Turnout On Small Business Saturday
1:48
Egg Donor & Surrogacy Institute
Fertility Industry Growth Expected Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
0:31
Patrick Semansky / AP
UPS Making Dry Ice To Help Ship COVID-19 Vaccine
0:29
John Raoux / AP
Disney To Lay Off 32,000 Employees
1:09
AP Images
Rising COVID-19 Cases Loom Over Positive Holiday Sales Projection
0:22
Douglas Healey / AP
Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty To Criminal Charges
0:51
AP Images
Jobless Claims Jump As COVID-19 Cases Rise
0:26
Seth Wenig
Dow Jones Tops 30,000 For First Time In History
1:54
Zach Cusson / Newsy
Long Waits For Covid Tests, Donated Food Mark Start Of Holiday Season
0:32
Matt Hartman / AP
Qantas Airways To Require International Travelers Be Vaccinated
1:11
Pool / AP
Treasury Department Ending Several Federal Reserve Lending Programs
2:35
Jeff Chiu / AP
742,000 Jobless Claims Filed Last Week
0:50
AP Images
Job Market Recovery Stalls Amid COVID Surge
0:17
Michael Conroy / AP
Some Stores Are Limiting Purchases As Shoppers Stockpile
0:28
Elaine Thompson / AP
FAA Lifts Ban On Boeing 737 Max
0:48
Hau Dinh / AP
Fifteen Asian-Pacific Countries Form Powerful Trade Bloc
1:52
David Zalubowski / AP
Businesses Brace For New COVID Lockdowns
1:13
AP Images
Holiday Travel Expected To Fall At Least 10% Amid COVID Resurgence
0:36
Jeff Chiu / AP
U.S. Job Market Shows A Sign Of Hope
0:57
AP Images
Weekly Claims Inch Lower As Rising COVID-19 Cases Loom Over Recovery
1:08
Mark Lennihan / AP
UPS Ends Ban On Natural Hairstyles, Beards
1:13
AP Images
Will Entrepreneurs Find Lasting Success In COVID-Inspired Innovation?
0:33
Olivier Hoslet / EPA Pool / AP
EU Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon
0:22
ALESSANDRO DELLA BELLA / AP
Swiss Bank Settles With Justice Department Over FIFA Corruption Case
0:29
STEVEN SENNE / AP
Report: U.S. Unemployment Rate Drops To 6.9%
1:02
AP Images
US Economy Adds 638,000 Jobs In October
1:01
AP Images
Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To 751,000