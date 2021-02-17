WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KMGH: Denver Laundromat Covers The Cost Of Laundry For People In Need

SMS
KMGH: Denver Laundromat Covers The Cost Of Laundry For People In Need
February 17, 2021
February 17, 2021
The laundromat stepped in after reading a Facebook post from a woman looking for help.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT