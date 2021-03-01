newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
KMGH: Colorado's Restaurant Industry Wants Vaccines Now
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KMGH: Colorado's Restaurant Industry Wants Vaccines Now
March 1, 2021
March 1, 2021
Restaurant workers are listed in Phase 1B.4 in Colorado, meaning they aren't expected to receive vaccines until late March.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:58
Scripps
Mobile Clinics Aim To Diversify COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
1:51
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File
Secondary Infection Rarely Found In COVID-19 Patients
1:26
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Business Owners Prepare For A Spring Break Rush
0:22
NASA / AP
Astronauts Prepare International Space Station For New Solar Panels
0:37
AP / Alastair Grant
U.K. To Consider Implementing Vaccine Passports
0:36
Sebastian Scheiner / AP
Israel To Include Palestinian Workers In Vaccine Rollout
0:29
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Mexico Reportedly Plans To Ask U.S. For COVID Vaccines
0:57
Evan Vucci / AP
Dr. Fauci Advises People To Take 'Whatever Vaccine Is Available'
0:49
John Locher / AP
CDC Urges States To Keep Restrictions
2:04
KNXV
KNXV: Teen Uses Her COVID Battle To Educate Others
1:22
WXMI
WXMI: Michigan Facility Steps Up To Produce Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
0:28
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Becomes Third Approved In U.S.
1:07
AP Images
Taxing Times: What Happens If I Moved While Working Remotely?
1:41
AP
Where Do Children Stand in the Vaccination Line? Fauci Weighs In
1:30
WTVR
WTVR: You've Received The COVID-19 Vaccine. Now What?
2:15
Scripps
Volunteers Help Deliver Vaccines To The Public
2:38
Scripps
Educators Plead For Vaccine Prioritization As States Reopen Schools
1:11
Newsy
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
2:25
Scripps
Program Moves Away From Requirements To Vaccinate The Most Vulnerable
1:44
AP
Coronavirus Cases Level Off, But CDC Says It's Not Time to Relax Yet
3:35
Scripps
Bus Company Reinvents Its Mission During The Pandemic
3:57
Scripps
Mentor Program Aims To Support Black Men In Medical School
1:50
Charles Krupa / File / AP
House Passes $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package
2:43
Teen Line
Volunteers Help Teens Suffering From Loneliness
1:52
WFTS
WFTS: Tips To Prioritize Sleep During The Pandemic
2:26
Scripps
COVID-19 And Winter Weather Cause Nationwide Blood Shortage
2:11
Newsy
Does It Matter Which COVID-19 Vaccine I Get?
0:21
Johnson & Johnson / AP
Feds To Open 2 More Mass Vaccination Sites
1:28
KGTV
KGTV: Study Shows How COVID-19 Attacks Brain Cells
2:25
WEWS
WEWS: COVID-19 Survivor Credits Physical Rehab For Recovery
0:23
Marcio Jose Sanchez / The Associated Press
Labor Department Extends Unemployment Benefit Eligibility
1:07
John Locher / AP
2 Studies Say New Coronavirus Variant Spreading In NYC
2:49
KGTV
KGTV: Scientists Build A Website To Track COVID Variant Spread
0:46
Carlos Osorio / AP
President Biden Marks 50 Million Vaccine Shots Since Taking Office
0:42
Evan Vucci / AP
House Votes Today On $1.9T COVID Relief Package
1:43
WFTS
WFTS: Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine Prevents COVID-19 Transmission
2:31
Scripps
This Police Department Offers Rides To Vaccine Appointments
2:44
AP / Ben Margot
President Biden's Push For More Clean Energy Jobs Requires Investment
2:04
AP
Travel Industry Sees Early Signs That A Rebound Is Starting
0:26
NASA
NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Panoramic View Of Mars
0:29
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Launches Tool To Help Americans Find COVID Vaccination Sites
2:57
Johnson & Johnson via AP
What's The Technology Behind The J&J, Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines?
0:56
Evan Vucci / AP
GOP Lawmakers Praise President Biden's Executive Order On Supply Chain
0:32
Oded Balilty / AP
Israel Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine To Be 92% Effective
2:18
Scripps
The Push To Vaccinate Homebound People
1:07
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Administration To Distribute 25M Cloth Masks
0:31
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
CDC Calling On Gyms To Enforce Stricter Rules
1:46
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Grocery Workers Plead For COVID Vaccines
2:51
WRTV
WRTV: 'Vaccine Hunters' Make Sure COVID Doses Don't Go To Waste
2:38
KGTV
The Push To Vaccinate Family Caregivers
1:31
Susan Walsh / AP
GOP Lawmakers Rally Against COVID Relief Package
0:41
Seth Wenig / AP
New Coronavirus Variants Discovered In U.S.
2:55
WXYZ
WXYZ: Patients With Mental Illness Wait On COVID-19 Vaccines
1:33
AP
Judge Mulls Recusal In Flint Water Case Against Ex-Governor
2:15
WFTX
WFTX: 9/11 Survivors Call For Vaccine Access
2:30
Johnson & Johnson / AP
FDA Confirms Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Safe, Effective
2:02
Scripps
Despite Vaccines, COVID-19 Testing Likely To Remain A Part Of Life
2:19
Johnson & Johnson via AP
How Fast Can J&J Vaccine Be Produced?
0:21
Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle / AP
Sea Turtles Released To Gulf Of Mexico
0:56
Mary Altaffer / AP
Vaccine Manufacturers Aim To Ramp Up Distribution
1:47
WTVF
WTVF: When Is It Safe To Hug Our Grandparents?
3:10
AP
South Africa First Country To Use Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
1:53
WCPO
WCPO: Ohio Funeral Workers Ask For COVID Vaccines
0:20
Matt Slocum / AP
Biden Administration Likely To Send Face Masks To Americans
2:02
WTMJ
WTMJ: Wisconsinites Use Billboards To Search For Kidney Donors
0:22
Johnson & Johnson / AP
FDA Endorses Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine
0:55
Patrick Semansky / AP
Fauci Says CDC Will Ease Guidelines For Vaccinated People Soon
1:13
Evan Vucci / AP
House To Vote On $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Friday
0:29
Francis Kokoroko / UNICEF / AP
COVAX Vaccine Shipment Arrives In Ghana
2:08
KNXV
KNXV: What's Behind 'Ghost' Kitchens?
0:18
John Locher / AP
Schools Will Be Allowed To Delay Standardized Testing
0:22
Matt Slocum / AP
$32B In U.S. Flood Damage Forecast By 2051
2:53
Michael Bowen / Prestige Ameritech
Why You Can't Find An N95 Mask Despite Plenty For Sale
0:33
Alex Brandon / AP
Fauci: Political Divide Contributed To Death Toll
1:50
KSHB
KSHB: Reflecting On The Fight Against COVID-19
0:30
Brynn Anderson / AP
CDC Study Says Teachers Contributed To COVID Spread At Georgia School
0:35
Alastair Grant / AP
Novavax Vaccine Trial Gets 30,000 Volunteers
1:36
WXYZ
WXYZ: Vaccine Shortage Frustrates Michiganders
2:02
WEWS
WEWS: Pilot Program Virtually Pairs Doctors With Ambulances
0:35
Steven Senne / AP
House Could Vote This Week On $1.9T COVID Relief Bill
0:56
Steven Senne / AP
Vaccine Deliveries Expected To Catch Up By Midweek
1:04
Evan Vucci / AP
White House Honors 500K Americans Who Died From COVID
2:14
Scripps
Understanding COVID-19's Long-Term Effects
1:51
Videoblocks
Experts Report Growing Case Studies Of Coronavirus-Linked Encephalitis
2:04
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Woman Starts Group To Help Neighbors In Need
1:49
Scripps
Inside The Push To Vaccinate America
0:24
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
U.K. Easing Lockdown Restrictions
0:26
Joel Carrett / AP
Australia Begins COVID Vaccination Efforts
0:29
Mel Evans / AP
FDA Will Review Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
2:36
KGTV
KGTV: Why Heart Medication Could Help Some COVID 'Long Haulers'
0:53
Evan Vucci / AP
Fauci: Masks Into 2022 A Possibility
0:41
Nam Y. Huh / AP
House To Take Up COVID Relief This Week
0:36
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
White House Says Texas Vaccine Distribution Should Catch Up Soon
0:41
LM Otero / AP
Some Texans Are Getting Surprising Electric Bills
1:28
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. Nears 500,000 COVID Deaths
3:00
Tanana Chiefs Conference
Meet The Man Helping To Deliver Vaccines Across Alaska