newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
KMGH: Coloradans May See Vaccination Delays Due To Winter Storm
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KMGH: Coloradans May See Vaccination Delays Due To Winter Storm
March 10, 2021
March 10, 2021
Gov. Jared Polis encouraged people to stay in touch with the clinics where they made vaccine appointments.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:27
Carolyn Kaster / AP
National Guard Will Maintain Presence In Washington, D.C.
1:58
WPTV
WPTV: Seniors Make Plans To Reunite With Family After CDC Guidance
1:38
KSHB
KSHB: Women Struggle With How To Return To Work Post-Pandemic
4:56
Scripps
Reflecting On The Societal Impact Of Major Trials
0:31
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Los Angeles School District Strikes Deal With Teachers
3:07
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Hate Incidents Renew Discussions About Perceptions Of Asian Americans
1:56
Video Blocks
Study Finds Community More Likely Than Workplace For COVID Spread
3:56
Generation Identity YouTube
The Viral Global Movement Giving U.S. White Nationalists A Boost
1:48
SGT BROOKE WOODS / DVIDS
Military To Weed Out Extremists With Tattoo Database, House Visits
1:15
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Jury Selection Underway In Derek Chauvin Trial
1:54
WXMI
WXMI: This Michigan Museum Is Preserving Art Made In The Wake Of Riots
1:54
WPTV
WPTV: Experts Predict A Rebound In College Enrollment
0:50
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Nominates 2 Women Generals For Four-Star Command
0:34
Jeff Roberson / AP
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt's Retirement Raises Democratic Hopes
0:36
Morry Gash / AP
Milwaukee Officer Charged With Homicide Requests New Trial Venue
0:38
Kathy Willens / AP
New York City To Reopen Public High Schools
0:30
Amy Harris / Invision / AP
Charges Dropped Against Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend
2:14
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona's Police Agencies Have Different Policies On Chokeholds
0:20
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
U.S. Capitol Security Review Suggests Mobile Fence
0:44
Mark Lennihan / AP
George Floyd's Brother Is Hopeful Justice Will Prevail
3:36
Scripps
Minneapolis Group Patrols Neighborhoods To Prevent Violence
2:11
Newsy
Chants For Justice Mark Busy First Day Of Derek Chauvin Trial
3:27
AP, Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese
Royal Fallout After Prince Harry And Meghan Interview Airs
3:11
Megan Smith
$1M Fencing For Derek Chauvin Trial Angers Some Minneapolis Activists
1:38
Court TV Pool / AP
Court TV: Appeals Court Delays Derek Chauvin Trial
1:43
Scripps
USDA Projects Record Farm Exports In 2021
2:31
AP
House Police Reform Legislation Advances To Senate
1:53
BP Miller/Chorus Photography via AP
CDC Issues Guidance For Those Fully Vaccinated Against COVID
0:26
Mitchell Byars / dailycamera.com
Authorities To Seek Charges After Colorado Party
0:26
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Lawmakers To Get Capitol Security Briefing
0:38
Evan Vucci / AP
Vice President Harris Uses NBA All-Star Game To Urge Vaccinations
3:11
Newsy/ Luke Piotrowski
Faith Leaders Build, Discourage Vaccine Acceptance
0:36
Jim Mone / AP
Jury Selection For Chauvin Trial Delayed
0:27
Andrea Sahouri / AP
Iowa Reporter Faces Charges For Racial Injustice Protests In May
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Reflecting On A Year Of COVID-19
0:39
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden Signs Voting Rights Executive Order
3:25
Scripps
Minneapolis Community Continues To Rebuild After Summer Riots
3:29
AP
George Floyd's Brother Talks Chauvin's Trial, Police Reform And More
2:56
'Now Is The Time': The Voices Of Minneapolis' Change-Makers
2:23
Hundreds March In Minneapolis Ahead Of The Trial Of Derek Chauvin
2:23
Scripps
Teen Creates A Website To Help People Find COVID Vaccine Appointments
1:37
AP
Pressure Ramps Up On Gov. Cuomo After More Misconduct Allegations
3:07
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Biden Administration Grapples With Surge Of Migrant Children At Border
1:13
Hennepin County Jail
Jury Selection in Derek Chauvin Trial Starts Monday
1:24
Brynn Anderson / AP
President Biden Signs 'Bloody Sunday' Executive Order To Ease Voting
2:58
KGTV
KGTV: Too Many Drinks May Affect Your Body's Response To The Vaccine
4:33
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
The Most Vulnerable Levees In The Nation Have A Lot In Common
1:26
WPTV
WPTV: Travel Agent Pivots To Stay Afloat Financially
0:51
AP
Pope Francis Meets With Top Iraqi Shiite Leader In Show Of Solidarity
3:20
Scripps
Here's Why So Many Americans Are Relocating To Boise, Idaho
1:38
AP
California Seeks To Reopen Theme Parks, Stadiums as Early as April 1
3:37
Nati Harnik / AP
2019 Floods Exposed Levee System Weaknesses ... Again
2:27
Scripps
Vaccinated Doctor Steps Up To Comfort COVID Patients Suffering Alone
1:54
KGTV
KGTV: Tricycle Rides Bring Community Together Safely
3:29
AP Images
Exclusive: DHS Reports Show How Analysts Missed Capitol Riot Warnings
0:21
Tony Gutierrez / The Associated Press
Dallas Officer Arrested on Murder Charges Two Years After Accusation
0:31
Winslow Townson / The Associated Press
Boston Marathon Awarding 70K Medals
1:07
Adam Verdugo / CBS News / AP
Former Cuomo Aide Details Alleged Sexual Harassment
0:20
Susan Walsh / AP
QAnon Protesters End Up Being No-Shows In D.C.
2:48
Scripps
California City's Income Initiative To Fight Poverty Pays Off
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / The Associated Press
Grand Jury Convenes for Investigation Into Trump's Georgia Phone Call
0:31
David J. Phillip / AP
Prosecutors Says Officer Was On Floyd's Neck For About 9 Minutes
8:51
Birmingham Sunlights Shine Light On Civil Rights Legacy
3:50
Scripps
Minneapolis Residents Reflect On George Floyd's Death
2:14
AP / Rick Bowmer
State Lawmakers Push To Ban Trans Athletes From Girls' Sports
0:26
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Arizona Gov. Orders Schools To Offer In-Person Learning
3:25
AP
Chauvin Defense Team Faces An Uphill Battle In Jury Selection
1:42
Matt Rourke // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vaccinated Americans Could Be Able To Socialize Under New CDC Rules
2:00
Newsy
Mississippi Resident Shares Struggles With Water Issues After Storms
0:25
Eric Gay / AP
ERCOT CEO Fired After Texas Winter Storm Outages
1:13
Noah Berger / AP
House Passes George Floyd Justice In Policing Act
1:09
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Law Enforcement Officials Warn Of Possible Plot To Breach Capitol
2:01
AP
Head Of D.C. National Guard Says He Had To Wait Hours To Deploy Jan. 6
0:21
Alex Slitz / Lexington Herald-Leader / AP
Kentucky Grapples With Record Flooding
0:33
Minnesota Department of Transportation
Minnesota Announces Snowplow Name Winners
5:25
Peacemakers: Making Peace In Birmingham's Crossfire
2:39
AP
Student Debt Is Increasing, But Few Are Paying Full Price For College
0:41
Nasser Nasser / AP
Rockets Hit Air Base In Iraq Hosting U.S. Troops
2:12
AP
President Promises Enough Vaccine By June As Merck Boosts Production
1:33
AP / Steven Senne
6 Dr. Seuss Books Pulled By Publisher Over Racist Imagery
1:51
Deidre Smith / DVIDS
U.S. Military Won't Require COVID Vaccinations For Service Members
1:45
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado's New Guidelines Give Hope To The Wedding Industry
0:23
Timothy D. Easley / AP
Johnson & Johnson Teams With Rival To Boost Vaccine Production
0:25
Patrick Semansky / AP
Supreme Court To Hear Puerto Rico Social Security Case
0:20
Ryan C. Hemens / Lexington Herald-Leader / AP
Parts Of Kentucky Face Flooding After Heavy Rainfall
2:17
BMC Toys
WCPO: Veteran Helps To Make Toys More Representative
0:21
Steven Senne / AP
Dr. Seuss Enterprises Stops Publishing Of 6 Books Over Racist Imagery
0:34
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Mississippi City Still Without Clean Water 2 Weeks After Storm
2:09
WXYZ
WXYZ: Whistleblower Reveals Poor Food Quality For National Guard
0:26
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
White House Announces Russia Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning
0:35
Sarah Silbiger / Pool Getty Images North America / AP
FBI Director To Testify About Capitol Riot
1:26
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Business Owners Prepare For A Spring Break Rush
0:47
John Raoux / AP
Trump Back On Stage For First Time Since Leaving Office
1:56
AP / Seth Wenig
New York Gov. Cuomo Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations
2:22
Scripps
Website Features Positive Stories About Black People Around The World
2:01
KNXV
KNXV: Program Makes Work And Housing A Reality For Many