WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KMGH: Colorado Activists Say The Fight For Justice Isn't Over

SMS
KMGH: Colorado Activists Say The Fight For Justice Isn't Over
April 21, 2021
April 21, 2021
The public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado told our sister station this isn't a time for people to assume things are now done.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT