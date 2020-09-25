WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Kim Jong-Un Apologizes For Death Of South Korean Official

By Newsy Staff
September 25, 2020
The North and South Korean leaders have exchanged letters to discuss the killing of a South Korean official near a disputed boundary on Tuesday.
A rare apology from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he's "very sorry" about the killing of a South Korean official.

South Korea says that official was apparently trying to defect near a disputed boundary in the sea on Tuesday.

North Koreans shot him, then burned his body after finding him on a floating object.

The soldiers were apparently on heightened alert to keep people away due to COVID concerns.

The North and South Korean leaders have exchanged letters to discuss the incident.

