Kim Jong-Un Apologizes For Death Of South Korean Official

The North and South Korean leaders have exchanged letters to discuss the killing of a South Korean official near a disputed boundary on Tuesday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A rare apology from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he's "very sorry" about the killing of a South Korean official.

South Korea says that official was apparently trying to defect near a disputed boundary in the sea on Tuesday.

North Koreans shot him, then burned his body after finding him on a floating object.

The soldiers were apparently on heightened alert to keep people away due to COVID concerns.

The North and South Korean leaders have exchanged letters to discuss the incident.