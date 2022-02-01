Olympic Ski Jump Dreams Take Flight Near Chicago

The Norge Ski Club in Illinois has been a home for ski jumping since 1905 and helped produce three athletes competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Ski jumpers as young as 4 years old train and compete on a hill in suburban Chicago.

Dozens of girls and boys train two nights a week at the Norge Ski Club about 40 miles northwest of the city, and it's not far-fetched to suggest one or more of these young jumpers may land in the Olympics someday.

The mostly flat Chicago area may not seem like a ski jumping hotbed, but there's a hill created by a glacier that has been a home for the sport since 1905. Three men will represent the club for a second straight Winter Olympics.

Former Norge Ski Club ski jumpers Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson will become two-time Olympians at the Beijing Games, and Patrick Gasienica earned a spot for the first time this year.

Bickner, who is 25, and Larson, 23, grew up practicing and competing in Fox River Grove, Illinois, where a five-hill jumping complex pops out of nowhere.

Like other kids, they started off on smaller hills and worked their way up to a 70-meter hill that gives Olympic hopefuls a chance to live their dreams.

"You don't have to be from a mountain town to become a great ski jumper," says Guy Larson, Casey Larson's father and chairman of the Norge Ski Training Center. "It is a very exciting thing for the young kids to look up and know that we have athletes from this club who are competing all over the world."

Jake Lindquist says his 4-year-old daughter, Julia, was drawn to the sport when her parents would drive around the area last year for something safe to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each time the family of four drove near Norge Ski Club, the little girl in the back of the car told her parents of her hopes and dreams.

"She consistently kept saying, 'I'm going to do that. I want to jump. I'm going to go down that.,' says Lindquist. "It never let up."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.