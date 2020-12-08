Kia Issues Recall For 300,000 Vehicles

Last week, the U.S. government ordered Kia and Hyundai to pay $137 million in fines for delays in issuing recalls.

Kia issued a recall for nearly 300,000 vehicles because the engines can stall or catch fire. The recall includes 2012 to 2015 cars and SUVs.

The South Korean car manufacturer says it will notify owners, but not until January.

