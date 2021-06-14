WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KGUN: Second Grader Leads A Book Drive For Children At The Border

June 14, 2021
Carly Anderson says she was inspired to start the book drive after hearing a book called "Hear My Voice" at church.
