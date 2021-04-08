WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KGTV: Why Experts Still Urge People To Reconsider Indoor Activities

SMS
KGTV: Why Experts Still Urge People To Reconsider Indoor Activities
April 8, 2021
April 8, 2021
Experts say indoor activities with poor ventilation can still be risky even as more Americans are vaccinated each day.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT