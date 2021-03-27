newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
KGTV: What We Know About The COVID-19 Variant In Brazil
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KGTV: What We Know About The COVID-19 Variant In Brazil
March 27, 2021
March 27, 2021
Research suggests the variant detected in Brazil is twice as transmissible as the original strain.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
World NEWS
0:57
AP
Bombing Kills 2, Injures 20 After Palm Sunday Mass In Indonesia
1:19
AP
More Than 100 Killed In Myanmar As Military Cracks Down on Protests
0:24
Mark Schiefelbein / The Associated Press
China Sanctions Britons In Response To Western Criticism
2:44
In The Park Where Families Expelled To Mexico Wait, Fearing Kidnapping
0:20
Youm7 / AP
Egypt Train Crash Kills At Least 32 People
0:57
Cnes2021, Distribution Airbus DS / AP
Suez Canal Still Blocked By Cargo Ship
0:28
CNN
CDC: Cruise Regulations Staying In Place Until November
0:21
AP
U.K. Court Hearing For Mastercard Begins
0:25
Christie's
Banksy Painting Sells For A Record $23.2 Million
0:32
Vincent Yu / AP
Hong Kong Suspends Use Of Pfizer Vaccine, Cites Defective Packaging
0:31
Mark Baker / AP
Thousands Ordered To Evacuate As Extreme Floods Hit Australia
2:53
Flavia Cappellini
Italy Faces Another National Lockdown As COVID Cases Surge
0:27
Andy Wong / AP
China Sanctioned Over Treatment Of Uyghur Muslims
0:22
Markus Schreiber / AP
Germany Extends COVID-19 Lockdown As New Infections Spike
0:17
Brynn Anderson / AP
Royal Caribbean Will Resume Cruises This Summer
0:17
Rick Rycroft / AP
Australia Hit By Severe Floods
0:21
AP
Israel Prepares For Another Election
0:25
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Iran Reportedly Planned Attack On Fort McNair
1:01
Manish Swarup / AP
New Defense Secretary Tours Afghanistan Amid Military Exit Pressures
0:41
Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse / AP
Italy Mourns More Than 100,000 Deaths
1:33
AP
Alaska Summit Is Icy Opener To President Biden's Biggest Global Test
4:00
Luke Hanrahan
How Infecting Volunteers On Purpose Might Help Fight Against COVID
0:36
Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters Pool / AP
Blinken, Austin Focused On North Korea's Nuclear Program
0:39
Andy Wong / AP
U.S. Sanctions 24 Additional Chinese Officials Ahead Of Meeting
1:24
AP
Experts Worry AstraZeneca Sidelining Will Compound Vaccine Hesitancy
0:22
Eraldo Peres / AP
Brazil Names Fourth Health Minister Since Pandemic Began
0:18
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China Approves Fourth COVID Vaccine
0:24
Matt Dunham / AP
London Protesters March For Woman Killed By Police
0:53
Frank Augstein / AP
Sweden Joins List Of Nations Halting AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
0:51
Tiziana Fabi / Pool AFP / AP
LGBTQ Catholics Say Vatican Move Is 'Crushing'
0:27
Kazuhiro Nogi / AP
U.S., Japan Share Concern Over North Korea, China
0:40
AP
North Korea Warns U.S. Not To 'Cause A Stink'
0:31
Alessandra Tarantino / AP
Several EU Countries Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Use
0:33
Tiziana Fabi / AP
Vatican Says Catholic Churches Cannot Bless Gay Marriages
0:23
Andy Wong / AP
Apocalyptic Skies In China Amid Worst Sandstorm In A Decade
0:28
AP
Military Imposes Martial Law In Myanmar
0:34
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Secretary of State, Defense Secretary In Tokyo
2:39
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar
Global Study Finds Young Adults At Higher Risk Of Mental Health Issues
0:14
Alexei Druzhinin / The Associated Press
Putin Calls Attack On Capitol 'A Stroll To The U.S. Congress'
0:39
Tatan Syuflana / The Associated Press
U.N. Calls For Myanmar Military To Stop Violence Against Protesters
0:21
Ed Andrieski / AP
Morocco Pursues Legalizing Medical Marijuana
0:18
David Zalubowski / AP
Potentially Historic Blizzard To Hit Parts Of Rockies, High Plains
0:42
Francisco Seco / AP
European Parliament Declares EU LGBTQ "Freedom Zone"
0:32
Andrew Harnik / AP
"Quad" Leaders Meeting To Discuss China
0:20
AP
U.N. Condemns Violence In Myanmar
0:46
Themba Hadebe / AP
Advocates Want Wealthy Nations To Help Poorer Ones Get Vaccine Access
2:53
Mil.ru
New Evidence Of Russian Air Strikes On Syrian Hospitals
0:29
Hiro Komae / AP
Japan Marks 10 Years Since Fukushima
2:22
AP Photo/Moises Castillo
Why Are So Many Migrant Kids Trekking Alone To The U.S. Border?
0:23
Jonathan Brady / PA / AP
Piers Morgan Leaves 'Good Morning Britain'
0:28
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China, Russia To Build Lunar Station Possibly On The Moon
3:56
Generation Identity YouTube
The Viral Global Movement Giving U.S. White Nationalists A Boost
1:55
AP / Marco Ugarte
Mexico Relies On New Chinese Vaccines To Fight COVID-19
0:31
Omer Kuscu / AP
New Report Details Human Rights Violations Against Uyghur Muslims
0:29
Andrew Medichini / AP
Brazil Justice Tosses Out Former President Lula's Sentences
0:23
Jean-Francois Badias / AP
EU Lawmakers Lift Immunity Of 3 Catalan Separatists
0:34
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Women March For Equality On International Women's Day
0:53
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AP
U.S. Proposes Peace Agreement For Afghan Government
2:57
AP / Harpo Productions
Brits Shocked By Interview With Prince Harry and Meghan
1:49
Algonquin Young Readers / "Girlhood"
Empowering Girls Around The World Through Storytelling
0:23
Hadi Mizban / AP
Pope Francis Ends Epic Tour Of Iraq
0:24
Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / AP
Prince Harry, Meghan Chat With Oprah
0:42
AP
Pope Francis Ends Iraq Tour, Urging Christians To Forgive And Rebuild
1:08
Jon Super / AP
U.K. PM Johnson Says 'We're Ready' As Schools Set To Open Monday
0:51
AP
Pope Francis Meets With Top Iraqi Shiite Leader In Show Of Solidarity
2:37
AP
Desperate Migrants Flood System, Ignoring WH Pleas Not To Come
2:19
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis Starts Historic Iraq Trip To Boost Fading Christians
0:23
Gemunu Amarasinghe / AP
White House Calls For Release Of Myanmar Detainees
0:25
Andrew Medichini / AP
Pope Francis Visiting Iraq
0:27
AP
Security Crackdown Continues In Myanmar
2:21
AP
China Takes Global Lead On Vaccines — And It May Have Lasting Impact
0:19
Richard Wainwright / AP
Australian Attorney General Denies Rape Allegation
2:13
AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
Experts Say Brazil's Worsening COVID Outbreak Is A Global Threat
0:25
AP
Police Kill At Least 6 Anti-Coup Protesters In Myanmar
0:41
Nasser Nasser / AP
Rockets Hit Air Base In Iraq Hosting U.S. Troops
1:05
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
Nearly 300 Nigerian Schoolgirls Freed Days After Being Kidnapped
0:48
Amr Nabil / AP
White House Defends Actions Against Saudi Arabia
2:10
Andrew Bronze
WLEX: American Reflects On Life In Wuhan, China
0:37
AP / Alastair Grant
U.K. To Consider Implementing Vaccine Passports
0:23
Ibrahim Mansur / AP
Nigerian Families Await News On 300 Kidnapped Schoolgirls
0:38
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / AP
Iran Rejects Nuclear Talks With U.S., EU
1:26
Hasan Jamali / AP
White House To Announce New Details On Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi
0:58
Zerihun Sewunet / AP
U.S. Calls On African Union To Help End Ethiopia Conflict
1:20
AP
Myanmar Authorities Kill 18 in Protest Crackdown, U.N. Officials Say
2:06
AP
NHL Star Takes Leave From Rangers Following Assault Allegation
1:34
SAMA
U.S. Airstrike Sends Message To Iran Amid Revived Nuclear Talks
0:34
Bandar Aljaloud / Saudi Royal Palace via The Associated Press
President Biden Speaks With Saudi King Salman
1:18
Alex Brandon / AP
U.S. Airstrike Targets Iranian Militants In Syria
0:26
Jae C. Hong / AP
Japan Prepares To Start Olympic Torch Relay
0:29
Altaf Qadri / AP
India Unveils New Online Regulations
3:10
AP
South Africa First Country To Use Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
0:29
Francis Kokoroko / UNICEF / AP
COVAX Vaccine Shipment Arrives In Ghana
0:22
Matt Slocum / AP
$32B In U.S. Flood Damage Forecast By 2051
0:20
Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press / AP
Trudeau, Cabinet Abstain From China Vote
0:17
Rick Rycroft / AP
Facebook To Lift Ban On Sharing Australian News Sites
0:24
El Chapo's Wife Arrested And Accused Of Helping With Cartel, Escape