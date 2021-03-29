newsy
KGTV: Toddler Befriends UPS Drivers
March 29, 2021
The boy and his mom stand and wave at UPS trucks each morning as part of their daily run.
0:23
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Two Men Face Charges In Separate Asian Hate Crimes
1:00
Twitter / @JimLaPorta
Ohio Councilman Shows Army Scars To Fight Against Anti-Asian Hate
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Man Calls For More Funding For His Fellow Farmers
0:40
Jim Mone / AP
Local Activist Works To Replace Minneapolis Police Department
1:22
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Cleans Up After Massive Flooding
0:36
Jeff Wheeler / AP
Floyd Family Kneels For 8 Minutes And 46 Seconds
0:50
John Spink / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Members Of Congress Tour Spa Shooting Sites
1:14
KMGH
KMGH: Officials Continue Investigating Boulder Shooting
3:39
Nike
"Femvertising" Most Effective When It Tackles Structural Issues
0:47
Mark Humphrey / AP
4 Killed In Tennessee Floods
1:20
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
What's The Risk of Hugging My Grandkids After I Am Vaccinated?
1:44
AP
A Moment of Silence In Boulder, A Gun Debate in DC
3:01
Pub Culture Beercations
Bartender Launches A Travel Agency For 'Beercations'
1:19
Matt Rourke / AP
COVID Cases Climb As States Open Up, Travel Increases
2:34
WEWS
WEWS: Robots Deliver Food To Students On Campus
1:57
Newsy
New York Lawmakers Agree To Legalize Marijuana
1:05
Vern Fisher / The Monterey County Herald / AP
Celebrated Children's Author Beverly Cleary Dies At 104
3:03
Scripps
Group Works To Boost Representation Of Women In Coding Jobs
2:27
WXYZ
WXYZ: More Pets Are Gaining Weight During The Pandemic
2:40
Scripps
Hold On Student Loan Payments Helps Couple Enjoy Financial Freedom
2:09
Scripps
Summer Camps Find Ways To Rebound During The Pandemic
1:32
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Deadly Tornadoes Tear Across the South, Leaving Six Dead
1:57
KMTV
KMTV: Man Publishes His Mother's Book 25 Years After Her Death
2:51
Scripps
Homeless Shelter's Girl Scout Program Gives Kids A Sense Of Normalcy
1:49
WPTV
WPTV: Tree Frog Tapped To Be The Next Cadbury Bunny
1:39
KOAA: Business Honors Fallen Boulder Police Officer With Custom Flag
2:15
Scripps
Does Skipping Standardized Test Scores In Admissions Help Students?
3:23
Scripps
New Legislation Could Help Prevent Asian Hate Crimes
0:45
WTKR / Brendan Ponton
Two Dead, Eight Injured in Multiple Shootings In Virginia Beach
2:01
AP Images
North Korea Says It Fired New 'Tactical Guided' Missiles
0:24
Mel Evans / AP
Rutgers University Requires Students Be Vaccinated To Return To Campus
0:23
John Raoux / The Associated Press
Mysterious West Coast Lights Actually Space Debris
2:06
WEWS
WEWS: Cleveland Airport Sees More Travelers Head Out For Spring Break
0:25
Andrew Demillo / The Associated Press
Arkansas Bans Transgender Women And Girls From School Sports Teams
0:35
Thomas Peipert / AP
Colorado Shooting Suspect Bought Gun Legally, Passed Background Check
0:25
Richard Drew / The Associated Press
Officer Involved In Death Of Eric Garner Loses Appeal Of Firing
1:45
KGTV
KGTV: Documentary Follows ICU Nurse On The Front Lines
0:37
Rick Bowmer / The Associated Press
CA Gov. Newsom Says Vaccine Available to All Adults in April
0:27
David J. Phillip / The Associated Press
Death Toll From Texas Storm Double What Initially Thought
0:38
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Rules In Excessive Force Case
0:21
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
NYPD Assigns Undercover Patrols To Prevent Anti-Asian Attacks
3:17
Natalie Keng
Atlanta's Asian Americans Reflect On Upbringing, Opportunities
0:53
David Zalubowski / AP
Hundreds Gather To Mourn Boulder Shooting Victims
0:36
Butch Dill / AP
Tornadoes Tear Through The South, Killing 5 People
2:57
FBI Sees Surge In National Use-Of-Force Database Participation
3:33
AP
Local Governments Look To Follow Illinois City's Lead On Reparations
1:00
Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Georgia Governor Signs Election Legislation Into Law
2:59
Newsy
Federal Mobile Vaccine Clinics Boost Shots For People Of Color
0:19
Washington Distributing $11.5 Billion in Pandemic Aid To Farmers
0:26
Nam Y. Huh / AP
U.S. Sees Fewest Weekly Jobless Claims Since Start Of Pandemic
0:27
David Zalubowski / AP
Colorado Shooting Suspect's Attorney Requests Mental Health Assessment
0:37
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
Jay Leno Apologizes For Years Of Anti-Asian Jokes
0:24
NOAA / Storm Prediction Center
Southern States Prepare For Severe Storm
1:31
KOAA
KOAA: Therapy Dogs Comfort The Community After Mass Shooting
1:56
WTMJ
WTMJ: Why Lawmakers Say Inmates' Stimulus Money Should Pay Restitution
2:34
Trae Patton / NBC
NBC's 'Superstore' Ends As A Time Capsule For The Everyday American
0:43
David Zalubowski / AP
Boulder Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance
2:47
WFTS
Some College Students Are Snagging Vaccines To Travel For Spring Break
0:55
David Zalubowski / AP
Honoring The Victims Of The Boulder Shooting
0:38
David Zalubowski / AP
Friends Remember Tralona Bartkowiak
0:55
David Zalubowski / AP
Colorado Shooting Suspect Appears In Court
0:36
Caroline Brehman / AP
Senate Confirms First Openly Transgender Federal Official
2:00
Inside High-Demand Migrant Relief Shelter Near U.S.-Mexico Border
1:46
John P. Fleenor / Netflix
NAACP Honors Netflix's 'Family Reunion' For Portrayal of Black Life
2:50
Courtesy Mustafa Alali, Reuters, Women’s Protection Units and Gayle Tzemach Lemmon
Syria's All-Women Militia Has Been Crushing ISIS And Building Equality
0:22
Jessica Hill / AP
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Supply To Increase
0:31
Graeme Jennings / Pool via AP
USPS Announces 10-Year Overhaul To Increase Revenue, Avoid Bailout
2:39
KGTV
KGTV: Couple Reunites After Daily Phone Calls During The Pandemic
0:43
Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review / AP
Attack Victim Donates Money That Was Donated To Her
0:59
Jae C. Hong / AP
Government Data Shows Racial Disparities In School Reopenings
2:18
WKBW
WKBW: Sisters Create A Game To Foster Race Discussions
0:27
Sarah Silbiger / AP
Former Acting U.S. Attorney Under Investigation After Interview
0:19
Ben Margot / AP
Oakland Launches Guaranteed Income Program For Low-Income Families
0:25
John Minchillo / AP
New York City Mayor Forms Racial Justice Commission
1:33
KMGH
KMGH: Neighbors Grieve Shooting Victims
1:46
KMGH
KMGH: How To Help After A Mass Shooting
1:48
KMGH
KMGH: Remembering Fallen Officer Eric Talley
0:49
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate At Odds Over Gun Violence Prevention Measures
0:55
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden Urges 'Immediate' Action On Gun Reform
2:46
David Zalubowski / AP
Remembering The Victims Of The Boulder, Colorado Shooting
2:07
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Feds Expand Child Migrant Capacity As 'Don't Come' Message Fails
1:22
Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP
Miami Beach Curfew Frustrates Spring Breakers And Locals
0:17
Chris Ison / AP
Judge Denies Bail Request For Ghislaine Maxwell
1:25
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Final Juror Selected In Criminal Trial Of Derek Chauvin
2:07
Northwestern Medicine
Study: 85% Of COVID Long-Haulers Had 4 Or More Neurologic Symptoms
0:20
Alex Brandon / AP
Supreme Court To Decide On Death Penalty For Boston Bomber
2:28
Scripps
Dealing With Mass Shootings During The Pandemic
1:22
KNXV
KNXV: Teacher Opens A Community Closet For Students In Need
0:23
Andrew Spellman / The Daily Athenaeum / AP
Capitol Riot Suspect To Stay Detained
0:34
Steven Senne / AP
New Reports Of Assaults At Anti-Asian Hate Protests
0:35
Ben Gray / AP
Georgia Sheriff Won't Comment Further On Spa Shootings
0:58
Joe Mahoney / AP
10 People Killed In Boulder Grocery Store Shooting
2:13
'No Information': Newsy Talks To Migrants Released Without Court Dates
1:43
Department of Defense
Task Force Report On UFO Intelligence Expected By June 1
1:26
Pool Court TV / AP
Court TV: 14th Juror Selected In Derek Chauvin Trial
1:57
Cleveland Orchestra
WEWS: These Music Mentors Help Shape The Next Generation