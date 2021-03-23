newsy
KGTV: San Diego Convention Center Prepares To House Migrant Children
KGTV: San Diego Convention Center Prepares To House Migrant Children
March 23, 2021
March 23, 2021
Local leaders say San Diego Convention Center will be used for about three months to house unaccompanied children seeking asylum at the border.
