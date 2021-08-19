newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
KGTV: Gold Star Mom Calls Afghan Situation 'Shameful'
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
KGTV: Gold Star Mom Calls Afghan Situation 'Shameful'
August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
The California woman lost her son 16 years ago while fighting in Afghanistan.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
World NEWS
0:52
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Gold Star Families Reflect After 20 Years Of War
2:42
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Man Pleads For Help Escaping From Kabul
1:18
Rahmat Gul / AP
Ashraf Ghani Speaks For First Time Since Fleeing Country
0:39
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghans Protest Taliban In Emerging Challenge To Their Rule
2:34
Newsy
Gold Star Families Reflect On Loved Ones Who Served In Afghanistan
2:57
Shekib Rahmani / AP
Leaving Afghanistan: Afghans, Americans Face Chaos And Gunfire
0:29
Fernando Llano / AP
U.S. Coast Guard Arrives In Haiti To Help
1:16
Bundeswehr / AP
Foreign Governments Evacuating Afghanistan
3:06
UK Parliament
“Was Our Intelligence Really So Poor?”
2:01
Emrah Gurel / AP
Afghanistan's Neighbors Brace For Aftermath Of Taliban Takeover
1:55
WTMJ
WTMJ: What's Causing Slow Passport Renewals?
1:28
Rahmat Gul / AP
A Harrowing Escape From Kabul
1:57
WEWS
WEWS: Gold Star Family Reflects On Taliban Takeover
1:27
Rahmat Gul / AP
Taliban Trying To Control The Spread Of Information
1:19
Rahmat Gul / AP
World Leaders Criticize President Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal
Rahmat Gul / AP
Taliban Destroy Statue Of Foe, Stoking Fear Over Their Rule
2:20
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghans Still Fear For Safety As Taliban Promises Peace
Nikoli / AP
Sudoku Maker Maki Kaji, Who Saw Life's Joy In Puzzles, Dies
2:16
Rahmat Gul / AP
Senate Panel To Hold Hearing On Afghanistan Failures
0:25
Joseph Odelyn / AP
Haiti Rescue Efforts Resume As Death Toll Rises To More Than 1,900
2:43
AP / Zabi Karimi
Taliban Tries To Rebrand Itself, But Words May Not Match Actions
1:47
Rahmat Gul / AP
A Look Inside An Afghan Displacement Camp In Kabul
Alfio Giannotti / Pompeii Archeological Park via AP
Well-Preserved Skeletal Remains Provide Evidence Of Greek In Pompeii
1:09
AP
Taliban Vow To Honor Women's Rights But Within Islamic Law
1:45
Haiti Bible Mission
WFTS: The Struggle Behind Sending Help To Haiti
Virginia Mayo / AP
NATO Chief Blames Afghan Political Leaders For Military Collapse
SDIS 83 / AP
Thousands Evacuated As Fire Sweeps Through French Forests
0:59
Shekib Rahmani / AP
Evacuation Flights Out Of Kabul, Afghanistan Resume
2:15
KNXV
KNXV: Afghan Refugee Fears For Women And Girls
2:04
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Veteran Questions The Chaotic Exit From Afghanistan
0:42
Matias Delacroix / AP
Haiti Quake Death Toll Rises To 1,419, Injured Now At 6,000
0:43
Jafar Khan / AP
Former President Bush: Cut The 'Red Tape' For Refugees
1:12
Shekib Rahmani / AP
Taliban Announce 'Amnesty,' Urge Women To Join Government
2:29
AP
Exclusive: U.S. Embassy Sent Alert On Ghani Before Taliban Took Kabul
1:39
Matias Delacroix / AP
Haiti Caught Between Earthquake And Storm
2:14
Rahmat Gul / AP
International Reaction To The Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan
4:48
Newsy
Afghan Refugees: A Community On Edge
1:44
Rahmat Gul / AP
Future Of Afghan Women Under Threat
1:24
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
President Biden Facing Pressure On Afghanistan Collapse
1:11
Rahmat Gul / AP
Activists Worry About Future For Afghan Women Under Taliban Rule
1:02
Andrew Harnik / AP
Protesters Urge President Biden To Take Action
5:17
Zabi Karimi / AP
What Happens Now After The Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan?
1:10
Rahmat Gul / AP
Final U.S. Embassy Cable From Kabul Hints At Afghan President's Escape
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden Administration Surprised By Rapid Taliban Gains In Afghanistan
Zabi Karimi / AP
Concerns Grow Over U.S. Terror Threats After Taliban Takeover
Rahmat Gul / AP
Hamas Congratulates Taliban On Afghanistan Takeover
0:44
Rahmat Gul / AP
Chaos As Thousands Flee Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
3:10
Scripps
Why Recycling PPE Is Complicated
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. Ramps Up Evacuations As Taliban Seeks To Isolate Afghan Capital
1:38
U.N. Urges Taliban To Stop Offensive, Negotiate
2:19
Juan Carlos
Photographer Trapped In Kandahar Describes The Taliban's Takeover
Fernando Llano / AP
Mexico City Marks Fall Of Aztec Capital 500 Years Ago
Ben Birchall / PA Media / AP
U.K. Police Say Man Who Shot And Killed 5 Had Gun License
0:57
Sidiqullah Khan / AP
Taliban Sweep Continues Across Afghanistan's South
Koji Sasahara / AP
Japan Races To Vaccinate As Coronavirus Surges
0:26
Gulabuddin Amiri / AP
Taliban Take Kandahar, 12th Provincial Capital Of 34 Total
2:59
Associated Press
Why Have U.K. Kids Been Less Affected By Delta Than Those In The U.S.?
0:32
Andrew Harnik / AP
U.S. Sends 3,000 Troops To Kabul To Evacuate Embassy Staff
3:21
Ascend: Leadership Through Athletics
Afghan Women Athletes Face Uncertain Future Amid Taliban Push
0:57
Gulabuddin Amiri / AP
Taliban Take 10th Afghan Provincial Capital
2:33
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Experts Fighting A Moving Target As COVID Mutates
0:25
AP
China Sentences Canadian To 11 Years In Case Tied To Huawei
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Kremlin Critic Navalny Slapped With New Criminal Charges
0:24
Abdullah Sahil / AP
Taliban Seizes Three More Provincial Capitals In Afghanistan
Fateh Guidoum / AP
Death Toll Up To 65 In Algeria Wildfires
AP
Ethiopia Armed Group Says it Has Alliance With Tigray Forces
4:35
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghan Women Trained For Combat In Secret By U.S. Army
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. Vows To Isolate Taliban If They Take Government Control By Force
0:26
AP
Bangladesh Begins Vaccinating Thousands Of Rohingya Refugees
3:08
Thodoris Nikolaou / AP
U.N. Report Says World Is Heating At A Dangerously Fast Pace
0:27
Petros Karadjias / AP
Massive Fire Rages Through Greek Island, Prompts More Evacuations
0:22
Lefteris Pitarakis / AP
U.N. Report Says Global Warming Is Nearing Limits
3:13
Scripps
Break Dancers Are Eager To Hit Olympic Stage In 2024
Rahmat Gul / AP
Taliban Assassinate Afghan Media Chief In Kabul
Kyodo News / AP
At Least 10 Passengers Injured In Stabbings On Tokyo Train
0:55
Vincent Yu / AP
China Criticizes U.S. Offer Of Refuge For Hong Kong Citizens
0:20
Czarek Sokolowski / AP
2 Belarus Coaches Removed From Olympics
0:25
Mohammad Zaatari / AP
Hezbollah Says It Fired Rockets After Israeli Airstrikes
Kyodo News / AP
Hiroshima Marks 76th Anniversary Of U.S. Atomic Bombing
0:20
Ariel Schalit / AP
Israel Launches Airstrikes On Lebanon In Response To Rockets
2:37
Luke Hanrahan
Vaccination Effort In U.K. Brings Relief
0:23
Christophe Ena / AP
W.H.O. Chief Calls For Pause On COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots
0:25
Ariel Schalit / AP
Israel Responds After 3 Rockets Launched From Lebanon
CHINATOPIX / AP
China Seals City As Its Worst Virus Outbreak In A Year Grows
0:37
Human Rights Center Viasna / AP
Leader Of Belarusian Exile Group Found Dead In Ukraine
Chinatopix / AP
China Orders Mass Testing in Wuhan Amid Delta Outbreak
AP
German Court Sets Trial Date For Former Nazi Guard
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. To Evacuate Journalists, Aid Workers From Afghanistan
0:28
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. Expands Afghan Refugee Program Eligibility
Luca Bruno / AP
Transgender Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard Makes History At Olympics
0:32
Petr David Josek / AP
Poland Grants Visa To Belarusian Olympian Who Sought Asylum
0:16
Dake Kang / AP
Death Toll Triples To More Than 300 In Recent China Flooding
Fernando Vergara / AP
Canada Upsets U.S. In Women's Soccer Semifinal
0:24
UNICEF via AP
UN: 100K Children In Ethiopia's Tigray Region Face Deadly Malnutrition
0:28
Vincent Yu / AP
Hong Kong Protester Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
0:31
David Guttenfelder / AP
More Than 200 Afghans Arrive In U.S. On First Evacuation Flight