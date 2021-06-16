WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

KGTV: Business Leaders At The U.S.-Mexico Border Call For Reopening

SMS
KGTV: Business Leaders At The U.S.-Mexico Border Call For Reopening
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
Businesses in San Ysidro, California, brought in a fraction of typical earnings in 2020.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT