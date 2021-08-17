'Key To NYC' Vaccine Mandate Begins

Employees and customers are required to show proof of COVID shot.

If you want to go out to eat, go to the gym or go to a concert in New York City you're not getting in without proof of a COVID vaccine.

The "Key to NYC" program starts today: It's the first citywide mandate in the country. Employees and customers in most public indoor spaces are required to comply. And if they don't they'll face a $1,000 fine to start which will increase for repeat offenders.

The order gives people a few weeks to adjust to the mandate. Fines won't start until Sept. 13.

And a Florida school district is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow after thousands of students and hundreds of employees either tested positive or were exposed to COVID.

Hillsborough County Public Schools called the meeting to discuss a mask mandate even though Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned them.

The superintendent said he intends to require masks but also allow parents to opt their kids out.