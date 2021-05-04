Key Opioid Trial Begins In West Virginia

Three of the largest drug distributors are accused of sparking the opioid epidemic.

A major trial involving the three largest prescription opioid providers is underway in federal court in West Virginia.

The three co-defendants — McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health are accused of contributing to the opioid epidemic by failing to report suspicious orders.

It's one of the first tests of more than 3,000 other lawsuits across the U.S. where states and local governments are accusing drug makers of causing a "public nuisance" by allowing the drug to flood into their communities.