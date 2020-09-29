Kentucky A.G. To Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Recording

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said the information would be inappropriate and could compromise an ongoing federal investigation.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will release a recording involving grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor investigation Wednesday.

The announcement came just hours after an unidentified juror filed a court motion asking to share the details.

Critics say the details given to the grand jury contradict Cameron's public statements.