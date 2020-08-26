Kenosha, Wisconsin, Saw Third Night Of Protests After Police Shooting

Jacob Blake's family has called for peaceful protests.

Demonstrations continued for a third night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Law enforcement officials are investigating after three people were shot at the protests early Wednesday. The New York Times reports there was a confrontation between protesters and people who said they were protecting a gas station. Two people died and another is seriously wounded, but police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

On Tuesday, Blake's family called for peaceful protests. The family's attorney says he is paralyzed from the waist down, but doctors are unsure if it's permanent.

"And his family is very faithful and they believe in miracles. But the medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralyzed. And because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae, that attorney Salvi will get to in more detail, it is going to take a miracle, it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again."

Blake's father is calling the incident "attempted murder."