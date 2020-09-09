In a statement posted to social media, the family didn't give an explanation for their decision but said they were grateful to the audience.

The Kardashians are calling it quits. The family announced yesterday that their reality series, "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," will end next year.

In a statement posted to social media, the family didn't give an explanation for their decision but said they were grateful to the audience that has followed the show since its debut in 2007.

The newest season starts Sept. 17.