White House Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany Tests Positive

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she's tested positive for the coronavirus.

She released a statement saying she tested negative every day since Thursday up until Monday morning. McEnany says she's not experiencing any symptoms.

A reminder: it takes several days for the virus to show up in tests and before that people tend to be the most contagious.

McEnany also says she was not aware of Hope Hick's positive coronavirus test Thursday when she hosted a White House news conference unmasked. McEnany addressed reporters without a mask several times since the news conference Thursday, such as in this is footage from Sunday outside the White House. She also spoke to reporters Friday without a mask on though she was distanced.