NBA Star Announces His Mother Is In Coronavirus-Related Coma

The NBA all-star urged others to take the pandemic seriously and follow the federal guidelines to protect their friends, families and loved ones.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has been placed in a medically induced coma while battling the coronavirus.

Towns made the announcement in a video shared to Instagram, encouraging others to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the potentially fatal disease.

He said: "The severity of this disease is real. This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don't be in places with a lot of people. It just heightens your chances of getting this disease, and this disease is deadly."

Some people have ignored similar warnings and forgone federal guidelines. At least one person has been infected with the virus after a "coronavirus party" in Kentucky, according to the state's governor, Andy Beshear.

Beshear said: "This makes me mad, and it should make you mad. There is the power of forgiveness, and we will move on and forgive, but there should not be any more of these parties for any reason."

Spring breakers have also defied social distancing recommendations, and images of crowded beaches surfaced on the internet.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has faced sharp criticism and even a lawsuit after Florida's beaches remained open and crowded with vacationers.

The federal government recommends limiting unnecessary trips outside the house and avoiding social gatherings to stop the virus' spread. According to the CDC, coronavirus patients are most contagious when they have symptoms, but it's possible the virus can spread even before symptoms appear.