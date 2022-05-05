Karine Jean-Pierre To Be Next White House Press Secretary

Jean-Pierre will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary.

President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, with incumbent Jen Psaki set to leave the role next week.

President Biden is also bringing back longtime Democratic strategist Anita Dunn as his senior adviser. She had served in the Biden White House last year for several months after President Biden was sworn into office.

"Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," President Biden said in a statement praising Jean-Pierre, who has served as President Biden's principal deputy press secretary since Inauguration Day.

Psaki, who leaves the White House on May 13, praised her successor, noting the significance of the history-making appointment.

"She will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as the White House Press Secretary," Psaki said. "Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.