Kanye West Banned From Instagram For 24 Hours

Rapper Kanye West is banned from Instagram for 24 hours after making a racist remark toward "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

A spokesperson for Meta says West violated hate speech, bullying and harassment policies. West posted an image of Noah — with the lyrics to "Kumbaya," including a racial slur, after the talk show host delivered a nearly 10-minute monologue about West's treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Over the last several weeks, West has taken to Instagram posting private conversations, taunting Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson and criticizing her parenting style when it comes to their four children.

Noah called West's actions harassment and says "it's a reality a lot of women face."