Kansas Court Rules Against Religious Gatherings Of 10 Or More

On the day before Easter Sunday, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld an order limiting religious services to 10 people or less.

Legislative leaders had already overturned Governor Laura Kelly's executive order — which prompted her to take legal action. Lawmakers say it violates the state's constitution, even though they seem to agree with Kelly that worshipers should stay home on Easter.

Kelly said she signed the directive after health officials traced clusters of coronavirus cases back to religious gatherings across the state.

Many churches in Kansas told Newsy's local partners they'll follow advice from health professionals and not hold in-person services on Sunday.

Rev. Gayla Rapp, Senior Pastor Asbury United Methodist Church: "We love our people, and because we love them, we want to take care of them. We don't want to do anything that would risk their safety."

Other churches agree.

Tim Chik, director of the Savior Pastoral Center for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas: "I believe that we've been trying to be a good partner for our public health partners, and it’s just so important right now for us to be able to take care of people and to do the right thing."

Many places of worship have begun offering services online at this time.