Kansas City Chiefs' Barber Tests Positive For COVID

The Kansas City Chiefs had a COVID scare just days before the team defends its Super Bowl crown.

ESPN reports two players may have come in close contact with a team barber who tested positive for the virus.

Backup center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson both had masks on.

Kilgore was getting his haircut when the barber's results came back positive.

As part of the NFL's COVID protocol, both players can still suit up for the big showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday if they test negative five days in row.

According to ESPN, 20 Chiefs players and staff members were waiting to get their haircut last Sunday.