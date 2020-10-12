Kamala Harris To Participate Remotely In Confirmation Hearings

Last week, Harris called for Sen. Lindsey Graham to add measures, including testing members and staff before the hearings.

Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will participate in the confirmation hearings.

Harris will attend virtually. Her office said it's due to the Republicans' response to the White House coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have the option to either participate in person or remotely.

Last week, Harris called for Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the judiciary committee to add measures, including testing members and staff before the hearings.

Graham has not added testing as a requirement. He said the hearings and the room setup will follow CDC guidelines.