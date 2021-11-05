Kal Penn Shares Details About His New Memoir With Newsy

The actor and former White House staff member recently announced he's engaged to his longtime partner, Josh.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

CHANCE SEALES: "So, you met your soon-to-be husband, Josh, in a D.C. bar. You had this nice, low-key bar, low-key guy – Mississippi accent – you fall in love over beer and koozies –— he brought one for you on date No. 2, which kinda sealed the deal. How does it feel to fling the door open after 11 years together and actually tell the world about it?"





KAL PENN: "The bar that you mentioned — I wish it was still there — it's called Townhouse Tavern, between DuPont and Logan. It was a townhouse. The bottom two levels were a dive bar, and I think, if I remember correctly, in order to get to the apartments upstairs, you had to walk through the bar, so there were people who actually lived upstairs who, everyday, you'd see them coming home from work — it was just one of those super-quirky D.C. places that I wish still existed. But yeah, like you said, we met for a drink and then our second date was supposed to be: 'Just come over Sunday afternoon.' I was a White House aide at the time, so Sundays are kinda your only day that you can really stay home and either work from home or take time off, do your laundry, all that.

So he rolls up with an 18-pack of Coors Light and I had Spongebob Sqaurepants on the TV because I'm a romantic. And he changes the channel, puts on the NASCAR race and then puts the rest of the beers in the fridge. I was like 'Did this just happen, unironically?' I grew up outside of New York City — we don't really watch NASCAR — and this guy from Mississippi rolls into my apartment, touches my TV and puts it on NASCAR so I was immediately was like, 'Well, obviously, this isn't gonna work out. He brought 18 beers and there's gonna be 16 left that he can take with him.'

And we just started having a really great conversation. ... I do talk about this in the book — there was what I thought was a massive explosion in which one of the drivers had obviously been seriously injured and he just sort of walks off, dusts himself off, and I was like 'Oh, OK, that was actually pretty cool that that just kind of happens.' But the real reason that we bonded was over the idea that, you know, my parents are immigrants. We didn't grow up with a lot of money. We grew up outside of New York City in the suburbs. One of the family vacations we would do is camping because camping is essentially free, you know, we'd pack a tent, pack up the station wagon and go all over the northeast. And Josh kind of grew up in a similar sense. He grew up in rural Mississippi, but their camping trips would be to NASCAR races where they would camp out, watch these cars go around the track. For people to be two totally different humans, like Josh and I are — the fact that you can bond off of that shared experience of what it means to be with family through something like camping was actually kind of like an unexpected icebreaker for us to get to know each other.

Like you mentioned, we've been together for 11 years. You know, we've actually been engaged for about two years. I know that it seems like it's new because obviously we talk about how we met and the whole NASCAR story in the book, which I'm very excited for people to read. But, he's a really quiet guy, you know, similar to my parents — who I'm so thankful that they're supportive of my career — but whenever they — and Josh is in the same boat here — whenever they've come to my movie premieres or whenever we do anything work-related, we get out of the car and I've got to do all of the press and talk to people about the movie, and they're like, 'We're gonna grab popcorn and slip through the side and see you inside at the seats. We don't want any of that.'

So part of the reason that I didn't share, early on, is out of respect to Josh and, of course, a lot of the stories about my parents in the book also, out of respect to them. But then I said, 'You know, the purpose of writing this book is for the 20-year-old me. You know, the kid who never really had a guide book on how to become an actor as a man of color.' And then the crazy things that I think, whether you're 20 or not, that many of us feel, especially coming out of a pandemic, 'Am I satisfied with my job?' 'What's the crazy thing that I want to do with my life that everyone's told me I shouldn't do?' That if you look at the job market, ... so many people right now are saying, 'Do I wanna shake my job up?' 'Do I wanna do that thing I've always been passionate about?' So, this book is also for them, and I'm really happy that all of these stories are coming together in a way that, it sounds like you enjoyed, which makes me happy."





SEALES: "You detested politicians early on, you say, then you met Barack Obama. The thing that won you over was he confronted Hollywood bigwigs, this palatial estate fundraising event about driving a Hummer and he was not joking. He was asking who drove the Hummer here given my environmental stance and that won you over."





PENN: "That was one of the things that won me over, yeah. Olivia Wilde dragged me to a campaign event for Obama and, and to her credit, I said I wasn't interested like three times and she's like, ‘You're going to come with me. I have a plus one. It's an open bar.’ So before that event, I had the chance to go to the thing that you mentioned. You know, it was a closed event. There were no press there, there were no cameras. And Obama starts talking about his climate change plans and it's a pretty wealthy fundraiser, right? It's in Malibu, California. There were hummers parked outside and he just stops the speech. He's like, ‘Hey, by the way, who drove a Hummer to an Obama breakfast?’ And people laughed like the way that wealthy people like laugh to themselves on Netflix shows like The Crown, and then he kept going and was like, ‘No seriously, why are their hummers parked outside?’ And then people felt a little uncomfortable. He said, you know, ‘My point here is that if you can afford to make a big donation and have breakfast with somebody like me who's down 30 points in the polls, you can afford to buy an American-made hybrid car – something that will incentivize the technology so that the price will go down.’ And I just remember thinking like, all of my poli-sci classes, they pretty much spell out that no politician will ever get in the way of what their donors want. And here was a guy who ,you might agree with him or disagree with them on 80 other issues, but he was doing that thing that you're just not supposed to do, which is going against your donors in their own homes knowing that nobody was ever going to cover it, even in the press. So I sort of thought, ‘All right, I could sign up to volunteer for this guy for a couple of days and see what happens.’ And of course, you know, I ended up really being inspired by the people I met there."





SEALES: "I mean you put the pictures in here that you wouldn't want out there. You know, you put every story in here that might be embarrassing. Would you ever run for office one day? What would it be if you ran?"





PENN: "Look, everybody who knows me knows that half of my personality is incredibly sophomoric. I love making juvenile jokes – it's the reason why I love the Harold and Kumar movies. The other half of my personality – I love public service. I really revere my grandparents’ marched with Gandhi. I'm very inspired by that type of work. The book was written in a way that I hope you feel like you're having a couple of beers with me while you read it, but I don't have any desire to run for office. Part of that is just the personality-wise, you know, I would love to continue helping out. I've made no secret of the fact that when I retire I would love to put my arts career to use and be a diplomat, maybe be an ambassador. You know, do something in the cultural diplomacy space but don't have any desire to run myself."





SEALES: "There's a phrase readers will come to hate: "Now, do it with an accent." You go for all these auditions – and people should know, you have official UCLA training, you have a degree in acting. You're trying out for a character named "Jeter" and they say, 'Awesome. We loved it. Now do it with an accent.' One studio hires you, no accent for the role and then they threaten to sue you if you don't do an accent. Do you think today any casting director or studio would do that?"





PENN: "I have heard from folks who are young, up-and-coming actors that they go through things that are similar. I mean, you look at that new Aladdin movie. I remember an article that came out a year and a half ago that they had put extras in Brown face. We can be better than that and we should be better than that. So I do think things like that still happen, unfortunately. But the reason that I don't like to harp so much on people who do things in a really archaic way – and to be clear, it is those older ways of doing business – is that you've got content creators now who are out there like Mindy Kaling and Hasan Minhaj and Nik Dodani, you know people who are unabashedly claiming this space, creating amazing shows, amazing content and aren't waiting for anybody else to give them permission to do things. We didn't have those platforms back then, namely because digital wasn't even an option. So, no matter how much writing I was doing, where was I going to put my stuff? Right. And nowadays, you can sell your stuff to multiple platforms. You can put it on the YouTube channel, you can put it on your own TikTok or Instagram and you know, not to sound like a total right-winger, but the audience will come, you know, the market will find what the market wants. And one of the early tastes that we had with that was the Harold and Kumar movies. I remember the general thinking in Hollywood was that Hollywood and America are not ready for two Asian-American men in a silly, stoner comedy about friendship and marijuana. When the movie first came out, it tanked at the box office, but fans found it and they bought the DVD and they gave it to each other, they gifted it to each other.

That was the first time I experienced that. The archaic way of doing business in Hollywood was totally wrong. Fans, no matter where they are in the country, no matter what their communities look like, they just want to laugh just like the rest of us. They love the third character that may not look like them that they can still relate to. And that's the beauty and magic of what I love, that we do. Yes, it still happens but there are so many more examples of what can happen and what is happening to the great success of a lot of up-and-coming performers that really inspires me today."





SEALES: "Diana Ross recognized you on a plane. She said she was a giant fan of you and you got to tell her, 'Hey, I was in The Wiz. I did all this.' You know, you're thinking of your grandpa. Anyone you would like to work with one day? And on what project?"





PENN: "This is such a great question and I have to I have two or three answers for you. So, two of my role models growing up where Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks. Denzel because he was in Mississippi Masala, one of Mira Nair's first films that really inspired me to be an actor. Tom Hanks because that dude can do wildly funny things. I mean, I grew up watching Big and then obviously, an incredible dramatic actor. So that's like, you know, both sides of that coin. I would love to work with both of them.

And then Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish are two hilarious, hilarious actors. I read Tiffany's book by the way. I sent her my book with a note. I've never met her, but I had to send her my book because I read her book six times – no joke, six times while we were filming Designated Survivor – just over and over again. It's written so well in her voice. I feel like she's talking to me. It's one of the things I was going for with my book, where I want to feel like you really know that I'm telling you these stories personally. So, she's somebody I'd like to work with also."





SEALES: "I love that. And, there's a side character in your book that people are going to realize: the footnotes. The footnotes are sometimes the funniest part and sometimes it's just one single word. Kal, I loved it. Kal Penn, author of You Can't Be Serious. Thank you for being with us here on Newsy. Thank you for your time and congrats, of course."





PENN: "Thanks for having me. I enjoyed chatting with you. Thank you."