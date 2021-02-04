Justice Department Drops Discrimination Lawsuit Against Yale

February 4, 2021
The Ivy League university has been accused of discriminating against Asian American and white undergrad applicants.
The Biden administration has dropped a discrimination lawsuit against Yale.
The suit was filed by the Trump administration, accusing the Ivy League school of discriminating against Asian American and White undergrad applicants.
Yale has denied those claims but the Justice Department is still investigating whether the university is complying with anti-discrimination laws.