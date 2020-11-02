Justice Amy Coney Barrett Joins The Supreme Court

The court will hear a few cases Monday and Tuesday.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett takes her place on the Supreme Court Monday.

Then on Wednesday, the court will hear a case that involves LGBTQ rights and religious freedom.

Then next week, the Supreme Court will hear a case that could decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act — a case Democrats raised concerns about during Barrett's confirmation hearings.

Because of the pandemic, the justices will hear cases by phone through at least the end of the year.