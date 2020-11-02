WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Joins The Supreme Court

By Robin Dich
November 2, 2020
Justice Amy Coney Barrett takes her place on the Supreme Court Monday.

The court will hear a few cases Monday and Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday, the court will hear a case that involves LGBTQ rights and religious freedom.

Then next week, the Supreme Court will hear a case that could decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act — a case Democrats raised concerns about during Barrett's confirmation hearings.

Because of the pandemic, the justices will hear cases by phone through at least the end of the year.

