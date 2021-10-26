Jury Selection Is A Tedious Task In Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery Trial

Lawyers are trying to select the people they think will approach the evidence with open minds.

Selecting an impartial jury has been a tedious process in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery trial.

Many prospective jurors have said they have heard about the case or someone involved in it.

Attorneys for defendants Greg and Travis McMichael and William Roddy Bryan say they acted in self-defense when Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed.

Arbery's family insists he was killed because he was Black and the other three men were White.