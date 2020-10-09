Judges Decide On Key Voting Cases In 2 Swing States

In Ohio, a judge blocked an order from the state's secretary of state that would have limited counties to only one drop box for absentee ballots.

Judges decided on key voting cases in two swing states Thursday.

A U.S. appeals court blocked an order that would have let Wisconsin count absentee ballots that arrive after election day.

In a 2-1 ruling, the court blocked a previous decision that allowed election officials to count mail-in ballots that arrive up to six days after Nov. 3. The court ruled it was too close to election day to make the changes to count late-arriving ballots.

And in Ohio, a judge blocked an order from the state's secretary of state that would have limited counties to only one drop box for absentee ballots.

